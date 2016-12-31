Eat Drink Local 2017

Join us in 2017 on a journey with local connoisseurs to deepen your culinary knowledge through five exclusive hands-on workshops. As our local food economy has grown stronger and more connected than ever, we realize the value in getting back to the basics. Over the past nine years, Eat Drink Local Week has served to encourage support for farm-to-table restaurants and home cooking with local, seasonal ingredients. In our 10th year of publishing, we can’t wait to celebrate this new twist on our tried and true tradition. Bread, coffee, cheese, wine and beer! All such great reasons to #eatdrinklocal.

Membership includes admission to each of the five workshops as well as a year long subscription to the magazine and an Edible Austin market tote.

*June coffee classes seat 6 members and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. When you purchase your ticket please be sure to select your preferred weekend date in June.

Presented with support from

Class Information

Getting to Know Texas Wine: Beyond the Basics

Wednesday, February 22, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Whole Foods Market, N. Lamar

Join Edible Austin at Whole Foods Market with Master Sommelier Devon Broglie for an exploration of the world of Texas wine. From beginner to bonafide wino, we’ve got you covered. You’ll learn the regions, climates and grapes as well as tips for perfect pairings. We’ll discuss the basics of choosing which wines will best complement your meals and provide easy steps for taking this knowledge home.

Taste Your Way Through Texas: An Exploration of Local Cheese & Pairings with Antonelli's

Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Antonelli's Cheese Shop

Join us at Antonelli's Cheese House to learn about Texas cheese. Antonelli's Cheesemongers will guide us through a tasting of seven Texas cheeses with locally-made or sourced pairings like preserves, honey and chocolate, as well as bread, olives and nuts for accompaniments. This 2-hour long tasting is a private event just for us in their 104-year-old Cheese House, nestled in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood.

Methods of Madness: Coffee Techniques with Texas Coffee Traders

Sundays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Texas Coffee Traders

How finely should I grind my beans for Chemex? How long will whole beans last? Is there really an espresso roast? Learn about the history of coffee, how to make the best cup of jo (whether it be french press, Chemex or drip) and more while nestled inside Texas Coffee Traders’ new certified cupping lab! Take home a pound of fresh beans.

Crack Open a Cold One with Live Oak Brewing

Thursday, September 21, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Live Oak Brewing Co.

Join us for a discussion with Founder and President of Austin’s oldest brewery, Chip McElroy. Come learn about what makes continental beers so great: the chemistry, biology and process behind the beverage in your hand and take away tips on home brewing and buying local. Class includes a Live Oak Brewing pint glass and two pours.

Breaking Bread with David Norman of Easy Tiger

Saturday, November 11, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Sustainable Food Center Kitchen

Bread has long (and we mean long) been a staple of society, but even for many skilled home cooks, baking it ourselves seems intimidating. David Norman of Easy Tiger will guide us through breadmaking step by step, and remind us of the pleasures of a day spent baking as well as the reward of crafting something affordable, manageable and wonderful to share and eat when it's all said and done.