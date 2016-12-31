Austin Bacon and Beer Festival 2017

The 4th Annual Austin Bacon and Beer Festival will be on Saturday, January 28, produced by Edible Austin in partnership with Eat Boston. The festival has previously sold out in Austin, Boston, Denver, San Francisco and Philadelphia! A portion of the proceeds will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.

This popular event showcases bacon-centric food prepared by bacon-loving chefs from Austin and Central Texas—and we’ll be pairing it all with craft brews! Can you ask for a Saturday afternoon better spent?

Saturday, January 28

Early entry at 12:30 | General Admission from 1 - 4 pm

Brazos Hall