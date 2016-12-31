Eat Drink Local — Dec 2016
﻿

The Latest

Austin Bacon and Beer Festival 2017

The 4th Annual Austin Bacon and Beer Festival will be on Saturday, January 28, produced by Edible Austin in partnership with Eat Boston. The festival has previously sold out in Austin, Boston, Denver, San Francisco and Philadelphia! A portion of the proceeds will benefit Central Texas Food Bank. 

This popular event showcases bacon-centric food prepared by bacon-loving chefs from Austin and Central Texas—and we’ll be pairing it all with craft brews! Can you ask for a Saturday afternoon better spent? 

Saturday, January 28

Early entry at 12:30 | General Admission from 1 - 4 pm
Brazos Hall

The Bacon

Amy's Ice Creams
Basecamp
Blue Note Bakery
Cafe Josie
Cannon + Belle

 Chubby Chickpea
Forthright Cafe
Frank
Fukumoto
Lox, Box and Barrel		 Moonshine
NO VA
The Peached Tortilla
Pink Avocado
Snooze
US Foods

The Beer

Austin Eastciders
Circle Brewing
Hops & Grain Brewery
Independence Brewing		 Live Oak Brewing
Saint Arnold Brewing
South Austin Brewing
Thirsty Planet Brewing Co.		 Twisted X Brewing
ZiegenBock

 

Great selection of shirts and merch, featuring this year’s design! Click here to view and purchase!

 

Benefiting

Contributing Sponsors

Please This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.if you are interested in sponsoring!

 

 

