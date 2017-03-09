Children's Picnic 2017

Get ready for the fifth annual Edible Austin Children's Picnic: A Real Food Fair!
Join us Sunday, April 23
from 1–5 p.m.
Rosewood Park
2300 Rosewood Ave.
Bring a blanket, sit in the sunshine, plant a square foot garden, meet farmers and enjoy bites from local food vendors. There will be live music, storytelling and endless activities!
Picnic Vendors
Adelee's All Natural
AISD Nutrition and Food Services
Bento + Picnic
Fresh Chef's Society
Lick Honest Ice Creams
Peoples RX
Rhythm Superfoods
Tamale Addiction
and more to come!
Austin Bees
Austin Public Library
Austin Resource Recovery
Blanton Museum of Art
The Carver Museum
Central Texas Food Bank
Compost Pedallers
Green Corn Project
Headwaters School
Integrity Academy at Casa de Luz
Johnson's Backyard Garden
Lions Club at The University of Texas
The Little Yoga House
New Farm Institute
The SANDE Youth Project
Sustainable Food Center
Wiseman Family Practice
Thanks to our Sponsors:
Thanks to our Community Partners:
Edible Austin supports the Children's Outdoor Bill of Rights. Learn more about the city's initiative to connect children with nature.