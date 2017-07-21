The Latest

Held October 5 at The Allan House, the event gives guests the opportunity to bid on exclusive dining packages with notable Austin chefs. With small bites prepared by each chef, refreshing libations, desserts and specialty espresso beverages as well as a fantastic silent auction, you’re bound to leave happy even if you don’t place the highest bid (though we’d love it if you did).







The Sixth Annual

Edible Austin Chef Auction

Your chance to #takehomeachef.

THE EVENT: Thursday, October 5

On Thursday, October 5, enjoy hors d’oeuvres prepared by Auction Chefs, hand-crafted cocktails from Paula’s Texas Spirits, wines from Bending Branch Winery and beer from Real Ale Brewing, at the historic Allan House (1104 San Antonio St.) from 6–10 p.m. Celebrity auctioneer Walt Roberts and emcee Kelly Stocker will take the stage to encourage guests to get their paddles up and stake their claim on the chef of their dreams. After the live auction, guests can enjoy live music under the historic Allan House trees and more.

Live Auction:

Silent Auction:

Enjoy the chance to bid on unique experiences with local companies.

The CAUSE

Profits from the Edible Austin Chef Auction are donated to two nonprofits that greatly impact the Central Texas food community by providing access to healthy food and food education.





Sustainable Food Center

The Sustainable Food Center strives to cultivate a healthy community by strengthening the local food system and improving access to nutritious, affordable food. Their programs include the SFC Farmers' Markets (Downtown, Sunset Valley, the Triangle and East), Grow Local (empowering children and adults to grow their own food by offering education and resources), Farm Direct (connecting local growers with schools, urban residents and institutional food service operations) and The Happy Kitchen/La Cocina Alegre (offering nutritional education programs to Austinites that nurture skills in food selection and preparation).

Urban Roots

Urban Roots uses food and farming to transform the lives of young people and inspire, engage, and nourish the community. They provide paid internships to Austin youth between the ages of 14 and 17 to work on their 3.5 acre urban sustainable farm in East Austin. The program allows youth interns a stable, supportive work environment along with a variety of workshops on sustainable agriculture, healthy lifestyles, life and job skills and food justice issues. The Urban Roots farm donates 40% of their harvest to local soup kitchens and food pantries.

THE SPONSORS

We'd like to thank the following Edible Austin Chef Auction Sponsors for helping to make the event a success each year and continuing to support our fundraising goals:









Interested in supporting?

If you or your business is interested in supporting the Sustainable Food Center and Urban Roots by sponsoring the Edible Austin Chef Auction, please e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .