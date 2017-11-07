AA-Edible Austin Recipes
﻿

The Latest

Maker's Market 2017 curated by Edible Austin

Held December 8 at The Trail of Lights, the event gives guests the opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping at this curated holiday market of local small batch makers in the middle of the exclusive Night Lights evening. 

Don’t miss this special opportunity to support the Trail of Lights Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to producing the Trail of Lights community celebration, and find locally made Austin holiday presents!

 

Maker's Market curated by Edible Austin
at The Trail of Lights' Night Lights

 

Tickets go on sale November 8

 

makers 2  

The VENDORS

turtle

The Turtle Enoteca

handmade chocolate truffles
petits

Les Petits Plaisirs

delicious French mini macarons
 
sertodo

Sertodo Copper

handcrafted, hammered copper goods
 
vinca

Vinca USA

awesome jewelry made in ATX
lick 

Lick Honest Ice Creams

holiday pint packs
 jaimes

Jaime's Spanish Village

hand-crafted gourmet salsas and queso


makers 3  

Benefiting

trail of lightsTrail of Lights Foundation
The Trail of Lights Foundation is an independent nonprofit corporation dedicated to producing the Austin Trail of Lights as an authentically Austin community celebration. The organization raises the funds from donations by individuals and the business community to produce and ensure the long-term sustainability of Austin’s largest community celebration.

 

Related Articles

What We're Cooking

featuredrecipes 01featuredrecipes 02featuredrecipes 03featuredrecipes 04featuredrecipes 05featuredrecipes 06

Junior League Christmas Affair 2017

Features

For Betty D., a local retiree, the hardest part of building a new home in Austin this past year wasn’t the design process, the permitting or the...
Cannon and Belle Thanksgiving 2017 Rectangle

SPECIAL ADVERTISING SPOTLIGHT Providing unparalleled client service. Buying a home is more than just purchasing a piece of property; it’s joining a...

Walking up to the homestead at Ben and Liz Kweller’s Heart Springs Ranch is like floating back in time. The door to the screened-in porch is open...

My mother had a first-generation pressure cooker in the 1970s. It was a stovetop model that rattled madly, and when it was done cooking and time to...