Maker's Market 2017 curated by Edible Austin

Held December 8 at The Trail of Lights, the event gives guests the opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping at this curated holiday market of local small batch makers in the middle of the exclusive Night Lights evening.



Don’t miss this special opportunity to support the Trail of Lights Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to producing the Trail of Lights community celebration, and find locally made Austin holiday presents!

Maker's Market curated by Edible Austin

at The Trail of Lights' Night Lights

Tickets go on sale November 8

The VENDORS

The Turtle Enoteca handmade chocolate truffles

Les Petits Plaisirs delicious French mini macarons



Sertodo Copper handcrafted, hammered copper goods



Vinca USA awesome jewelry made in ATX

Lick Honest Ice Creams holiday pint packs Jaime's Spanish Village hand-crafted gourmet salsas and queso





Benefiting

Trail of Lights Foundation

The Trail of Lights Foundation is an independent nonprofit corporation dedicated to producing the Austin Trail of Lights as an authentically Austin community celebration. The organization raises the funds from donations by individuals and the business community to produce and ensure the long-term sustainability of Austin’s largest community celebration.