Maker's Market 2017 curated by Edible Austin

Held December 8 at The Trail of Lights, the event gives guests the opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping at this curated holiday market of local small batch makers in the middle of the exclusive Night Lights evening.
Don’t miss this special opportunity to support the Trail of Lights Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to producing the Trail of Lights community celebration, and find locally made Austin holiday presents!
Maker's Market curated by Edible Austin
at The Trail of Lights' Night Lights
Tickets go on sale November 8
The VENDORS
The Turtle Enoteca
handmade chocolate truffles
Les Petits Plaisirs
delicious French mini macarons
Sertodo Copper
handcrafted, hammered copper goods
Vinca USA
awesome jewelry made in ATX
Lick Honest Ice Creams
holiday pint packs
Jaime's Spanish Village
hand-crafted gourmet salsas and queso
Benefiting
Trail of Lights Foundation
The Trail of Lights Foundation is an independent nonprofit corporation dedicated to producing the Austin Trail of Lights as an authentically Austin community celebration. The organization raises the funds from donations by individuals and the business community to produce and ensure the long-term sustainability of Austin’s largest community celebration.