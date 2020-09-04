Experience Safe Summer Fun in Fredericksburg

Things may look a little different since the last time you visited Fredericksburg or you may be planning a trip for the first time, so here are some ways to have a safe and enjoyable time in town in 2020.

Masks are Encouraged

In accordance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ‘Plan to Open Texas,’ everyone is encouraged to wear a mask or face covering while in Fredericksburg. There are some area shops, attractions and restaurants that do require a mask for entry. Forgot to bring a mask to town? Fredericksburg’s boutiques are offering some of the latest fashion trends in masks or stop by the Visitor Information Center at 302 E. Austin for a map of the area, visitor guide and a free mask.

Midweek Travel is Suggested

One of Fredericksburg’s best kept secrets has become even better in 2020. A Sunday through Thursday visit is the perfect time to experience town. You can expect a more personalized experience at wineries, less wait time at restaurants and even a better price on your lodging accommodations.

Reservations are Recommended

While some wineries, restaurants and attractions are still allowing walk-up visitors, it is best to call ahead and verify hours of operation and if a reservation is required. This helps you have a shorter wait time upon arrival and allows the business to be fully-prepared for your arrival.

Social Distancing is Supported

Outdoor activities have been a draw to Fredericksburg for generations and in town there are plenty of open spaces to keep six feet distance, while enjoying some of the best scenic views in the state or exploring parts of our nation’s history or tasting some of the best wine in Texas.

Relaxation is Required

While a lot of things have changed in 2020, Fredericksburg’s small town charm and relaxing atmosphere have not. Take the opportunity to get out to the Texas Hill Country for some rest and relaxation, while getting lost in its natural beauty, German heritage, creative culinary scene, sophisticated shopping or Texas Wine Country.

