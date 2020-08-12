Fredericksburg: The Perfect Couples Getaway

Start off 2021 by taking some time for you and your special someone in Fredericksburg. The town’s collection of restaurants, outdoor recreation, award-winning wineries and sophisticated lodging options make it an ideal spot for a couple’s getaway. So, in this new year, reconnect and relax in the Texas Hill Country.

Current Travel

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Texas, masks and social-distancing are encouraged in Fredericksburg in accordance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order. Forgot to bring a mask to town? Fredericksburg’s boutiques are offering some of the latest fashion trends in masks or stop by the Visitor Information Center at 302 E. Austin for a map of the area, visitor guide and a free mask. In general, Fredericksburg’s shops, restaurants and wineries are open, but it is best to confirm individual operations with a business prior to arrival.

Incorporate Wellness Into Your Getaway

Need to refresh your mind, body and spirit after 2020? Fredericksburg’s natural outdoor beauty and sophisticated spas provide ample opportunities to completely pamper yourself in the Texas Hill Country. Get a massage, have a facial, get your nails done and maybe even do a little yoga – and bring your sweetheart for a couple’s retreat! Go for an invigorating hike, work on your swing at Lady Bird Johnson Golf Course or take a bike ride around town.

Extend Your Stay & Work from FBG

The perks of a midweek visit to Fredericksburg are numerous and a great way to take advantage of those benefits is by working from Fredericksburg. Area restaurants and lodging accommodations offer Wi-Fi, while the town’s art galleries and picturesque scenery can offer inspiration for the most mundane of projects.

Avoid the Valentine’s Hustle & Bustle

Because of its great appeal as a romantic destination, Fredericksburg will be a popular destination for this year’s Valentine’s Day weekend. If you want a more peaceful and relaxing getaway, plan your visit outside of that weekend. Fredericksburg’s great restaurants and wineries will still be open on days other than February 14.

175th Anniversary on the Horizon

In 2021, Fredericksburg’s German heritage will be highlighted as the town kicks off a yearlong celebration of its 175th birthday in May. Discover the food, buildings, culture and events that still pay tribute to Fredericksburg’s founding in 1846 and then make plans to come back for the events surrounding the special occasion.