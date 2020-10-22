Family Fun is Just Peachy is Fredericksburg

Spring’s arrival means peach season is near in the Texas Hill Country. The season in Fredericksburg typically runs mid-May through mid-August. With the impact of Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, peach season will likely be delayed a few weeks. Peach season is the perfect time to visit Fredericksburg with warmer weather and plenty of family-friendly activities for all ages.

Visit a roadside market or stand.

Roadside markets and stands in Fredericksburg and Stonewall offer more than 40 different varieties of delicious peaches. Many orchards have been producing peaches for generations, with some in the same family for over 70 years. The peach growing tradition has also included homemade pies and cobblers, peach ice cream, peach jams, jellies and spreads.

Pick your own.

Head to Jenschke Orchards to pick fresh peaches that have been ripened by the sun. Reservations are requested and pick-your-own is very popular, so be sure to plan ahead!

Tour historic Das Peach Haus.

Tour the historic peach orchard grounds while tasting specialty jams, jellies and more from Fischer & Weiser.

Shop local and meet the grower.

Fredericksburg peaches (along with other great locally grown produce and foods) can also be purchased at the weekly Fredericksburg Farmer’s Market. The market runs through mid-August and is held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays at Marktplatz.

Take a hike.

If your family is looking to spend more time outside, Fredericksburg has plenty of outdoor activities for all ages and abilities. Visit Enchanted State Natural Area and take in the beautiful Hill Country views. Before heading to the park make reservations, up to 30 days in advance, as spots fill fast. Or visit at night to take in unspoiled views of the night sky. Learn more about Fredericksburg’s history with a walk up to Cross Mountain. The elevated cross has views of downtown Fredericksburg.

Celebrate the history.

From May 2021 through May 2022, Fredericksburg will be celebrating the 175th anniversary of its founding. Discover the food, buildings, culture and events that pay tribute to Fredericksburg’s German heritage. For a complete list of activities and events, visit 175th.org.

Current travel.

Business across the state of Texas can currently operate at 100% capacity and the state-wide mask mandate has been lifted. Individual restaurants, shops, wineries and attractions in Fredericksburg and Gillespie County have adopted a wide-range of policies to ensure the safety of guests. Visitors are always encouraged to plan ahead and verify operations including lodging, attractions and restaurant reservations, in advance.