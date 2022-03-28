Win Dinner to 104.9 The Horn Erin Hogan's Fave FRIDAY NIGHT BITES Restaurants

104.9 THE HORN’S ERIN HOGAN SHARES FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANTS
Listen at 8:30am on Thursdays this fall to WIN A $100 GIFT CARD to restaurants close to area high school stadiums
Edible Austin magazine is partnering with Erin Hogan of 104.9 The Horn's “Mornings w Bucky and Erin“ radio show to bring listeners of the program and readers of Edible Austin a list of great places to eat across the greater Austin area on Friday nights during football season.
The Horn’s Erin Hogan is a radio host by day and a local foodie in his off time. And he's thrilled to spread his passion for shared food experiences across the greater Austin area with his listeners and with Edible Austin magazine’s loyal following. “When I’m not working, I love spending time enjoying meals at various restaurants with my family and friends,” says Hogan. “The high school football season provides some of the best times dining out. So I thought it would be fun to share some of my favorite spots to grab a bite to eat, have a drink or get some ice cream with the kids near the stadiums where people are watching high school football on Thursdays and Fridays.”
Throughout the football season, Hogan will share his Friday Night Bites pick of the week during his radio show, “Mornings w Bucky and Erin,” on 104.9 The Horn weekdays between 12 p.m and 3 p.m. He’ll also give away a $100 gift card toward that week's location to a lucky listener. Be sure to listen in for your chance to win!
Here is Hogan’s list of favorite spots to visit on game nights in the greater Austin area includes these locations (and the stadiums they are near):
Cedar Park/Leander (John Gupton Stadium)
Scoop N Score
Ice cream and coffee shop
111 N. Vista Ridge, Suite 202
Cedar Park, TX 78613
scoopandscore.com
Round Rock (Kelly Reeves and Dragon Stadium)
Tony C’s Pizza & Beer Garden (2 cards)
New York style pizza and authentic Italian
3800 East Palm Valley Blvd., Suite 140
Round Rock, TX 78665
tonycsbeergarden.com
Westlake (Chaparral Stadium)
Marye’s Gourmet Pizza
Homemade pizza, salads & sandwiches
3663 Bee Caves Road Suite 4G
Austin, TX 78746
maryesgourmetpizza.com
Lake Travis (Cavalier Stadium at Lake Travis)
Mangieri's Pizza Cafe
2133 Lohmans Crossing Rd
Lakeway, TX 78734
mangieris.com
Dripping Springs (Tiger Stadium)
The League Kitchen & Tavern
Unique comfort foods
66 Hargraves Dr, Ste B300
Austin, TX 78737
leaguekitchen.com
Locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Round Rock, Spicewood, &
Lake Travis
Mighty Fine
mightyfineburgers.com
Cedar Park/Leander (John Gupton Stadium)
Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew
Handcrafted barbecue and craft beer
800 W. Whitestone Blvd, Suite A-1
Cedar Park, TX 78613
stilesswitchbbq.com
Hays (Bob Shelton Stadium)
Hays City Store & Ice House
Scratch-made Texas comfort food, local beer & wine
8989 FM 150W, Driftwood, TX 78619
hayscitystoretx.com
Bastrop (Bastrop Memorial Stadium)
602 Brewing Company
Fresh food, craft beer & live music
919 Main Street, Bastrop, TX 78602
602brewing.com
Sponsored