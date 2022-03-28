Win Dinner to 104.9 The Horn Erin Hogan's Fave FRIDAY NIGHT BITES Restaurants

104.9 THE HORN’S ERIN HOGAN SHARES FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANTS

Edible Austin magazine is partnering with Erin Hogan of 104.9 The Horn's “Mornings w Bucky and Erin“ radio show to bring listeners of the program and readers of Edible Austin a list of great places to eat across the greater Austin area on Friday nights during football season.

The Horn’s Erin Hogan is a radio host by day and a local foodie in his off time. And he's thrilled to spread his passion for shared food experiences across the greater Austin area with his listeners and with Edible Austin magazine’s loyal following. “When I’m not working, I love spending time enjoying meals at various restaurants with my family and friends,” says Hogan. “The high school football season provides some of the best times dining out. So I thought it would be fun to share some of my favorite spots to grab a bite to eat, have a drink or get some ice cream with the kids near the stadiums where people are watching high school football on Thursdays and Fridays.”

Throughout the football season, Hogan will share his Friday Night Bites pick of the week during his radio show, “Mornings w Bucky and Erin,” on 104.9 The Horn weekdays between 12 p.m and 3 p.m. He’ll also give away a $100 gift card toward that week's location to a lucky listener. Be sure to listen in for your chance to win!

Here is Hogan’s list of favorite spots to visit on game nights in the greater Austin area includes these locations (and the stadiums they are near):

Cedar Park/Leander (John Gupton Stadium)

Scoop N Score

Ice cream and coffee shop

111 N. Vista Ridge, Suite 202

Cedar Park, TX 78613

scoopandscore.com

Round Rock (Kelly Reeves and Dragon Stadium)

Tony C’s Pizza & Beer Garden (2 cards)

New York style pizza and authentic Italian

3800 East Palm Valley Blvd., Suite 140

Round Rock, TX 78665

tonycsbeergarden.com

Westlake (Chaparral Stadium)

Marye’s Gourmet Pizza

Homemade pizza, salads & sandwiches

3663 Bee Caves Road Suite 4G

Austin, TX 78746

maryesgourmetpizza.com

Lake Travis (Cavalier Stadium at Lake Travis)

Mangieri's Pizza Cafe

2133 Lohmans Crossing Rd

Lakeway, TX 78734

mangieris.com

Dripping Springs (Tiger Stadium)

The League Kitchen & Tavern

Unique comfort foods

66 Hargraves Dr, Ste B300

Austin, TX 78737

leaguekitchen.com

Locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Round Rock, Spicewood, &

Lake Travis

Mighty Fine

mightyfineburgers.com



Hays (Bob Shelton Stadium)

Hays City Store & Ice House

Scratch-made Texas comfort food, local beer & wine

8989 FM 150W, Driftwood, TX 78619

hayscitystoretx.com

Bastrop (Bastrop Memorial Stadium)

602 Brewing Company

Fresh food, craft beer & live music

919 Main Street, Bastrop, TX 78602

602brewing.com

