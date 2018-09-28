8 Pasta Dishes for a Cozy Fall Evening

There are few things more warming to the soul than a delicious plate of pasta. As the cooler weather quickly approaches, we’ve gathered some of our favorite pasta dishes that are sure to get you in the fall spirit. Ranging from classic sauces to squash noodles, you’re guaranteed a comforting dinner that will help you enjoy autumn to the fullest.

1. "Big Batch of Love and Chaos" Bolognese Sauce

Photography by Melanie Grizzel

With meats and vegetables cooked together in a hearty sauce, this delicious Bolognese sauce is straight out of an Italian grandmother's cookbook. The Buchanans, who so graciously shared this recipe with us, recommend making it in a large pot with some to to save for later, because this dish will have you wanting leftovers.

2. Spaghetti alla Chitarra

Photography by Melanie Grizzel

If you’re looking for a bright spaghetti dish that can be enjoyed any time of year, you’ve found it. Pairing sun-gold tomatoes with fresh prawns, we are forever grateful to chef Grae Nonas for sharing this refreshing and heartfelt main course.

3. Big Fat Italian Family's Tomato Sauce

.

This classic tomato sauce is an easy crowd-pleasing favorite that can serve as simple dressing for any type of pasta. You can personalize this meatless dish with your favorite ingredients, but we promise you this recipe is a staple that everyone should keep in their back pocket. Speaking of meat-free dishes, you’ll love our next vegetarian-friendly recipe.

4. Rigatoni with Roasted Cauliflower and Crispy Capers

Courtesy of Colu Henry, from her book Back Pocket Pasta

Sometimes you just crave a light, veggie-filled dish, and that's exactly what you'll get when you make Colu Henry’s rigatoni with cauliflower and capers. The roasted cauliflower brings a nutty flavor that gives this dish substance—especially if you experiment with a variety of different cauliflowers.

5. Whole Wheat Linguini with Oysters, Mushrooms, Beans and Bread Crumbs

Photography by Knoxy

If all those veggies weren't enough for you, we’re giving you another pasta recipe with vegetables galore, and then some! This dish incorporates fresh-shucked oysters that add a coastal flavor to this warm and hearty main course.

6. Spinach Fettuccine with Adobo Chipotle Cream Sauce and Seared Scallops

Photography by Nathan Beels

Because we’ve got you thinking about seafood now, here's delicious recipe that incorporates seared scallops for a pleasant pasta experience. Paired with a rich adobo chipotle cream sauce, this is the perfect dish to cozy up with on a chilly evening.

7. Gnocchi with Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

Photography by Kate LeSueur

This artistic dish will have you coming back for seconds with fresh homemade gnocchi, a creamy cheese sauce and earthy fennel flavors that beautifully contrast the lusciousness of the dish. If you make this dish for someone special, they definitely will feel—and taste—the love!

8. Summer Squash "Pasta" with Roasted Duck Breast, Duck Chorizo & Mint Marigold

Photography by Knoxy

If you’re feeling a bit weighed down from the last recipe, this fresh entrée will lighten you up. With refreshing ingredients like summer squash, mint marigold leaves and roasted duck breast, this bright entree will have you feeling satisfied.

Compiled by Blaise Compton