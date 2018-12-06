9 Pumpkin Recipes for a Fall Feast

Pumpkins are a staple when it comes to cooking in the cold seasons. Their lightly-sweet taste and bright colors add extra autumnal spirit to seasonal recipes. To commemorate our favorite fall ingredient, we’ve compiled some of our best recipes that integrate the iconic gourd. From main courses to desserts, we’ve got that special pumpkin recipe you need in your life.

1. Heritage Hen Ballotine with Country Ham, Collard Greens and Pumpkin

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

A perfect addition to any Thanksgiving feast, this Heritage Hen Ballotine incorporates traditional fall flavors like pumpkin and collard greens. While the recipe may be fairly time consuming, the payoff will be well worth it for a stunning and equally delicious dish.

2. Pumpkin, Mushroom and Colby Gratin

Photography by Jody Horton

Do you have vegetarian folks coming to town for thanksgiving? Make them this pumpkin, mushroom and colby gratin and they will be glad they came to your house! This dish has a rich earthy flavor that is enhanced with fall flavors like nutmeg and pumpkin.

3. Cuban Sopa de Calabaza (Pumpkin Soup)

Here is a super simple pumpkin soup recipe that is both smooth and spicy. With the use of an immersion blender or food processor, this creamy soup will be a hit appetizer for any fall feast.

4. Pumpkin, Apricot and Prune Tagine

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Combining delicious fall flavors like apricots, pumpkin and ginger, this recipe is not only super easy, but it is very healthy too. Serve it over a plate of couscous or rice for a hearty dish that everyone will enjoy!

5. Thai Red Curry with Pumpkin and Green Tomato

Photography by Jody Horton

Here's a Thai dish that is a fragrant and delicious soup for any occasion. Combining flavors like green tomatoes and coconut milk, this refreshing dish is sure to warm the soul on a chilly evening.

6. Lucinda's Pumpkin Hummus

Photography by Lucinda Hutson

This pumpkin hummus is a great addition to any fall festivity! The protein packed snack has a beautiful bright-orange color that looks almost as good as it tastes.

7. Pumpkin Scones

Photography by Marc Brown

Nothing says autumn like a delicious pastry! These pumpkin scones are super easy, and the recipe offers a sweeter option if you have a sweet tooth. Filled with spices, nuts and dates, this traditional scone takes on a more seasonal approach with the incorporation of pumpkin flavors.

8. Ginger Chocolate-Bottom Pumpkin Custards

Photography by Marc Brown

Here is a great winter dessert that has delicious chocolate flavors with a spicy pumpkin twist. The ginger ganache adds a nice spice to this creamy custard. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream if you’re feeling extra festive.

9. Bourbon Pumpkin Tart with Streusel Topping

Photography by Jody Horton

A bourbon pumpkin tart is good enough to be the finale of the greatest fall feasts out there! With a tasty streusel topping, this dessert is packed with all the sweet fall spices we love. Be warned: You’ll want to come back for seconds with this delicious pumpkin tart.

Compiled by Blaise Compton