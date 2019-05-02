6 Recipes for a Gourmet Spring Picnic

When it comes to eating outdoors, we’re far from the days of bologna sandwiches and potato chips. Elevate your picnic to a gourmet level with a few suggestions from the Edible Austin team. So grab your picnic basket — or reusable bags — and your quilt, and head outside into the beautiful spring weather, before we have to escape to the comfort of our air conditioning once summer arrives.

1. Haydari (Herb Yogurt Spread)

Photography by Whitney Arostegui

Combine the bright flavors of dill, walnuts and red pepper with cool yogurt, and this spread makes the perfect start to your meal. Of course, no picnic is complete without a fresh baguette. Swing by your favorite local bakery and pick one up to pair with the haydari.

2. Pickled Beet Salad

Photography by Casey Woods

Hurray, beets are in season! This is the perfect time of year to brighten up these root veggies in a salad with some delicious feta cheese. While you do run the risk of beet stains on your picnic getup, the flavors will be well worth it.

3. Peach & Arugula Herb Salad

Photography by Jody Horton

Peaches and Central Texas go together like Austin and Willie. While local peaches are tasty enough on their own, throwing them in a salad is a delicious way to change things up. Arugula is also in season, and its nutty flavor is the perfect contrast to sweet peaches.

4. Larb Gai (Chicken Lettuce Wraps)

Photography by Jody Horton

When planning a picnic, it’s always important to keep food transportation and temperature control in mind. For your main dish, don’t overdo it. Something simple like lettuce wraps will keep your tummy full, and your picnic easy.

5. Strawberry Rollups

Photography by Jo Ann Santangelo

It’s our belief that no meal is complete without a little sweetness. Treat your inner-child with this adult version of a coveted cafeteria snack, the fruit roll-up. A perfectly portable, easy way to satisfy your dessert craving.

6. Coconut Limeade

Photography by Jo Ann Santangelo

Texas heat calls for sipping lemonade on a porch or, in this case, sipping coconut limeade on a quilt. With this recipe, we’re putting the lime in the coconut and mixing it all up. Serve on ice and keep cool while enjoying your springtime spread.

Compiled by Mika Locklear