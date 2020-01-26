A Fresh Look at Fredericksburg

No matter if you have been going to Fredericksburg for years or are planning your first visit to Texas Wine Country, here are some new spots that should make your list when exploring the area. As always, Fredericksburg’s historic Main Street features over 150 shops, art galleries, restaurants as well as wine tasting rooms. With so much to see and do, you will need to stay awhile so check out the area’s more than 1,300 unique guesthouses, B&Bs, and hotels.

Insider tip: For the ultimate getaway, book a midweek trip to Fredericksburg where you will find the best value on accommodations, a more relaxed pace while shopping, more space to explore museums, a more personalized experience at wineries and less wait times at restaurants.

Wineries

Augusta Vin Winery

Situated on 60 acres and featuring 12 varietals and 60,000 vines in its estate vineyard, Augusta Vin Winery is located just south of downtown Fredericksburg. Its newly completed two-story, timber-framed tasting room boasts panoramic views of the vineyard, while offering indoor seating areas for couples or groups and outdoor patio space to enjoy the Texas Hill Country landscape and award-winning vino.

Safari Winery



Explore wines from around the world, including Chile and South Africa, at the newly opened Safari Winery. Owned by a sixth-generation Fredericksburg family, Safari Winery brings wines from different parts of the world to a spacious tasting room filled with handcrafted wood features. Located on Highway 290 East, this winery’s back patio is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy live music.

Signor Vineyards

Located in the rolling hills of Central Texas just 10 minutes east of downtown Fredericksburg, Signor Vineyards is focused on growing premium varietal fruit and the crafting of exceptional, soulful wines. The winery’s tasting room is located inside the Vineyard Estate House, designed and built by famed architect Isaac Maxwell. The grounds of the winery also feature majestic oak trees, manicured gardens and Joanna’s Market featuring snacks, sweets and gifts.

Shops

Blackchalk Home & Laundry

Housed in the historic Fredericksburg Laundry building, Blackchalk Home & Laundry carries some of the most unique home decor and gifts in the Texas Hill Country. Curated with eclectic furniture and home goods from around the world, this store has become a must-see for any visitor to Fredericksburg’s Warehouse District – located just one block south of Main Street.

Fritztown Mercantile

Offering a little of everything, Fritztown Mercantile has gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts and hats featuring Fredericksburg icons like Enchanted Rock, peaches, history and more. In the heart of Main Street, Fritztown Mercantile has that special something to help you commemorate any trip to town or show off your pride for the Texas Hill Country.

Studio Massaro – The Gallery

On the West End of Fredericksburg, this fine art gallery features the work of local artist Catherine Massaro. Catherine works in multiple disciplines including oil painting, assemblage, handmade cards, prints, photography, jewelry and also carries her branded organic coffee - Atlas Organic Coffee.

Places To Eat

Caliche Coffee Bar

What started as Ranch Road Roasters has involved to include Caliche Coffee Bar, which is open seven days a week with Fredericksburg’s only locally-roasted coffee and a delicious menu that includes bowls, avocado toast, scones, muffins and breakfast tacos. Enjoy your coffee and bites in a relaxed setting across from the Pioneer Museum on Main Street.

Pritzer’s Sweet Shop

A one-stop-shop for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, Pritzer Sweet Shop makes some of the town’s top treats. Offering cookies, cakes, pies and more, this Main Street spot opened in 2019 and is owned by the family, who previously ran Fredericksburg Bakery, which was famous for its sweet German Pretzels – that recipe is now at Pritzer and the pretzels are the store’s most popular item.

Western Edge Kitchen & Cocktails

A local favorite, Western Edge Kitchen & Cocktails, serves lunch and dinner seven days a week and offers breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy a wonderful selection of wine, cocktails, premium craft beer on tap and amazing live music in a warm and comfortable environment. Located on the West End of Fredericksburg, the menu includes anything from burgers to bacon wrapped quail, flatbread pizzas to crawfish stuffed mushrooms and chicken & waffles to filet mignon.



Things to Do

Altstadt Brewery

This 120-acre brewery featuring an authentic-Bavarian style building is hard to miss as you drive in to Fredericksburg from Austin. They are dedicated to creating the purest, easy-drinking beers guided by the historic German purity law of 1516. Altstadt's premium German-style beers are carefully made using only four ingredients - hops, barley, yeast and artesian spring water. The destination features a fine dining restaurant, brewery tours and a beautiful venue perfect for an elegant Texas Hill Country wedding or corporate event.

Fischer & Wieser Culinary Adventure Cooking School

For a truly unique experience, sign up for a Fischer & Wieser Culinary Adventure Cooking School class. Located on the grounds of the historic and scenic Das Peach Haus, attendees can learn to cook, learn to taste, learn to share and learn to laugh with classes that range from a four-course meal to German food and a deliciously sweet pastry class.

Nimitz Gallery at the National Museum of the Pacific War

The newest revitalized area of the National Museum of the Pacific War, the Admiral Nimitz Gallery, will have its grand opening on February 22. Focused on the life of Chester W. Nimitz, the Admiral Nimitz Gallery is in the finishing stages of an eight-month renovation that has brought it up to the level of the rest of the world-class National Museum of the Pacific War.

Lodging

Cabins at Red Rock

Expect a relaxing time during a stay at the Cabins at Red Rock, which includes six cabins that can house up to 20 people with wide open spaces, starry skies and personal touches. At less than 10 minutes from Main Street and the heart of Texas Wine Country you will feel a world away while still being close to all town has to offer. Four “couples” cabins feature king-sized beds, private showers, equipped kitchenettes, satellite TV and WiFi. Enjoy the beautiful views from the front porch rocking chairs, while two larger cabins can each sleep up to six people.

Jenschke Haus

If you want to visit Fredericksburg with a group of friends, Jenschke Haus offers 3,000 square feet of air conditioned living space, five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a screened back porch, outdoor shower, fire pit, lighted Bocce ball and a completely private hot tub. This newly remodeled historic home is only a two minute walk from Main Street.

The Lodge Above Town Creek

Take advantage of Fredericksburg’s walkable downtown by staying at The Lodge Above Town Creek. Just one block off of Main Street, this property has 16 suites that overlook Town Creek and a patio area that includes a pool and outdoor fireplace. Each suite features a king bed, but some are multi-level with expanded seating areas and kitchenettes. Other features include Jacuzzi tubs and overhead rain showers.

Enjoy all of these great new spots and discover why Fredericksburg has been named the best small town in Texas during a midweek adventure. For more information on a visit to Fredericksburg go to VisitFredericksburgTX.com