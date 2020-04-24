It's Never Been More Important to Support Local Business

Coronavisrus fears are causing havoc to the world's economy. Just as bad, it is also making a huge negative impact on our local businesses.

Wunderkeks, a local Austin cookie company, made 25,000 cookies for a SXSW event that was sadly cancelled. Now thanks to an amazing grassroots effort, people from around the world are reaching out to buy their delicious cookies for a discount price of three cookie jars for just $25! (they're normally $36)

We are so proud to have featured them in our March/April issue.

You can order your cookies here.

Check back here for updates about how you can support local businesses.