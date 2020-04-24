Read Here for Restaurant & Store Updates

With all the fear and confusion caused by COVID-19 in our Central Texas community, we want to help support our local restaurants, stores, supermarkets, entertainment venues and other places by providing up-to-the-minute lists of how local busineess are handling the situation. Please email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. so we can add a business you love to the list. Be Vocal! Help Local!

Farmers’ Markets:

SFC Farmers’ Markets Downtown and Sunset Valley are still open every Saturday morning from 9 am-1 pm. As a point of food access for our residents, the city is not recommending that we interrupt our services and the markets will continue.

Restaurants

Café Josie is open and following strict safety guidelines.

High Note Kitchen has new hours of 11am-8pm daily

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar is open and following strict safety guidelines.

Texican Cafe is open and following strict safety guidelines.

Restaurant Delivery

Blenders & Bowls : Entire menu is available for takeout/curbside pickup and order online at all five locations. Also available via third party delivery apps. And *in the event of mandated dine-in closure only* FREE delivery within a 5 mile radius of each location.

The Cavalier : FREE delivery within a 3-mile radius of the restaurant. Online and call in ordering also available at thecavalieratx.com

MezzeMe : FREE delivery via Favor, curbside pickup at both locations (Triangle and the Drag). Order online at mezzeme.com or call the restaurant location nearest you.

Old Thousand : FREE delivery within 3-5 mile radius of the restaurant available beginning tomorrow 3/15. Takeout and curbside pickup can be ordered online at oldthousandatx.com

to help individuals and families in our community that are having a hard time putting food on the table because of coronavirus impact. Anyone in need can contact them and Tso will offer a free meal to those in need.

Tso Chinese Delivery has launched their TsoGiving campaign

CURBSIDE PICK UP

Patika : Call in ordering available for pickup and curbside at S Lamar location. Pre-made dinners for pickup in the works. Order Superthing Coffee beans with subscription options available or pickup with your order at both Patika locations.

Patika Luncheonette : Online ordering for curbside pickup available at patikacoffee.com/order . Order Superthing Coffee beans with subscription options available or pickup with your order at both Patika locations.

Austin’s Pizza : $7 large cheese & $8 large pepperoni pick up-only special - guests can request curbside pick up by calling when they arrive. Delivery is available all around town. Order online at austinspizza.com

Stores and Supermarkets

Andiamo : FREE delivery within a 5-mile radius of the restaurant. Entire menu available for takeout/curbside pickup by calling the restaurant at 512-719-3377. Bottles of wine also available for purchase with to-go order, 5% off all bottles and 10% off cases.

Central Market is open, sanitized and customers can find hand sanitizer available throughout their stores, as well as basket wipes at every entrance.

Curbside Pick-Up . Call ahead with your requests at 512-266-5666 , Extension 3, pay over the phone, and we'll bring the items out to your car. Faraday’s We're also offering. Call ahead with your requests at, Extension 3, pay over the phone, and we'll bring the items out to your car.