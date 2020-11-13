Edible 2020 Holiday Gift Guide is Here

As the holiday season approaches, our 2020 Gift Guide has something for everyone on your list. Thanks for shopping local!

CORNUCOPIA POPCORN TINS

Popped locally in Austin, TX

$25-$80

cornucopiapopcorn.com

7 CREEKS VINEYARD

CUSTOMIZABLE WINE GIFT BOX

Select the wine of your choice

7creeksvineyard.com

SMALL OUT OF TOWN TOTE

Kelly Wynne

Step out in local style

$175

kellywynne.com

VINTAGE-INSPIRED

SHIRTS, DRINKWARE & STICKERS

Gusto Graphic Tees

T-shirts - $25

Silipint Glasses - $15

Stickers - $3

gustographictees.com

TWIN LIQUORS APEROL SPRITZ

COCKTAIL COMBO PACK

Additional combo packs available

$29.99

twinliquors.com

GRILLER PACKAGE

Windy Bar Beef

100% locally raised and fed

in the Texas Hill Country

Starts at $125

windybarbeef.com

RECIPES FOR THE SOUL

COOKBOOK

City of New Braunfels

Tantalizing food, recipes,

plus tips and stories

$35

nbtexas.org/cookbook

WATERCOLOR

2021 MINI AUSTIN

CALENDAR

Watercolor ATX

By local artist Anna Muniz

$20

watercoloratx.com

REMINGTON FAMILY

DISTILLERS

PREMIUM LIQUORS

Handcrafted in Austin

rfdistillers.com

BEST COOKIES EVER

"CARE PACKAGES"

Wunderkeks

Includes cookies, a tube of

sprinkles, a handwritten

note and sticker sheet

From 12 cookies for $24.95

to 4 dozen for $119.95

wunderkeks.com

70MM ORGANITE PYRAMID

w/ SELENITE & SMITHSONITE

Nature's Treasures

$69.99

naturestreasuresatx.com