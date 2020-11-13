Edible 2020 Holiday Gift Guide is Here

As the holiday season approaches, our 2020 Gift Guide has something for everyone on your list. Thanks for shopping local!
CORNUCOPIA POPCORN TINS
Popped locally in Austin, TX
$25-$80
cornucopiapopcorn.com
7 CREEKS VINEYARD
CUSTOMIZABLE WINE GIFT BOX
Select the wine of your choice
7creeksvineyard.com
SMALL OUT OF TOWN TOTE
Kelly Wynne
Step out in local style
$175
kellywynne.com
VINTAGE-INSPIRED
SHIRTS, DRINKWARE & STICKERS
Gusto Graphic Tees
T-shirts - $25
Silipint Glasses - $15
Stickers - $3
gustographictees.com
TWIN LIQUORS APEROL SPRITZ
COCKTAIL COMBO PACK
Additional combo packs available
$29.99
twinliquors.com
GRILLER PACKAGE
Windy Bar Beef
100% locally raised and fed
in the Texas Hill Country
Starts at $125
windybarbeef.com
RECIPES FOR THE SOUL
COOKBOOK
City of New Braunfels
Tantalizing food, recipes,
plus tips and stories
$35
nbtexas.org/cookbook
WATERCOLOR
2021 MINI AUSTIN
CALENDAR
Watercolor ATX
By local artist Anna Muniz
$20
watercoloratx.com
REMINGTON FAMILY
DISTILLERS
PREMIUM LIQUORS
Handcrafted in Austin
rfdistillers.com
BEST COOKIES EVER
"CARE PACKAGES"
Wunderkeks
Includes cookies, a tube of
sprinkles, a handwritten
note and sticker sheet
From 12 cookies for $24.95
to 4 dozen for $119.95
wunderkeks.com
70MM ORGANITE PYRAMID
w/ SELENITE & SMITHSONITE
Nature's Treasures
$69.99
naturestreasuresatx.com