September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide campaign to mobilize the public to take action on the issue of hunger. Throughout the month, the Central Texas Food Bank (CTFB) will be encouraging participation through our “Nothing Runs on Empty” campaign—a way for Central Texans to donate, volunteer and advocate in the fight against hunger.

CTFB and our partner agencies lead the charge in the battle against hunger in a 21-county service area twice the size of Massachusetts, where nearly 450,000 people face hunger—a quarter of whom are children. It’s important that all our neighbors have access to enough healthy food to reach their full potential—especially our children, who cannot grow, succeed or learn on an empty stomach.

But we can’t win the fight against this public health crisis without your help. To shine a light on the toll hunger takes on individuals and our community, the “Nothing Runs on Empty” campaign asks you to consider and share how it must feel to live with an empty stomach—putting a healthy life and a promising future at risk. Here’s how it works:

Grab a paper plate (or use the printable template at centraltexasfoodbank.org/HAM2018).

Jot down something you can’t do on an empty stomach: “On an empty stomach I can’t ______.”

Then post/share a picture of you holding the plate on your social networks using #HungerActionMonth and tag @Central Texas Food Bank on Facebook, and @CTXFoodBank on Twitter and Instagram.

Or, if you’d like to step up your commitment and participate more actively, explore opportunities ranging from holding your own virtual food drive to volunteering in CTFB’s warehouse, kitchen or garden. In fact, if you volunteer on Thursday, September 6, our friends from Whataburger will be treating you to lunch.

Another way to help is to make sure you’re registered to vote and then head to the polls on election day. Many decisions made in Washington, D.C. and Austin affect CTFB and the people we serve—things like how much food we have to distribute, who is able to get food assistance and how much, and whether we can provide summer and afterschool meals to kids. The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 9; Election Day is Tuesday, November 6. Please educate yourself and VOTE!

Finally, make plans to join us for our annual Hunger Heroes dinner on September 13, which celebrates CTFB’s partners working to end hunger. Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef of 2016, Chef Kevin Fink of Emmer & Rye and Henbit, will create a custom menu designed exclusively for event guests and serve the food onsite at CTFB. (Event details and ticket options can be found at centraltexasfoodbank.org/HungerHeroes). As always, thank you for your support.

By Derrick Chubbs, President and CEO of Central Texas Food Bank