What's On Our Counter

We’re always trying new local products. Take a look at what our staff is enjoying this month.

The ABGB

We never need an excuse to enjoy beer at The ABGB, which recently won Large Brewpub of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival for the third time in a row. And the beer garden’s new holiday brews make our regular visits even more exciting! This month, the brewery is releasing Captain Ivan Drago, a seasonal Russian imperial stout with flavors of chocolate and roasty malts. You can enjoy it with a delicious pizza or sandwich at The ABGB, or get it to-go, thanks to their convenient crowlers.

512-298-2242

1305 W. Oltorf St.

theabgb.com

Tamale Addiction

Tamales are a staple on holiday tables throughout Texas, but some folks just don’t have the time to make ’em from scratch. Enter Tamale Addiction, a local vendor of organic masa tamales. The family-run business has sold tamales around the city for nearly a decade. You can still find them at most farmers markets in Austin or you can order them online, with your pick of four assorted tamale packages, such as “Lustful Carnivore” and “Hyped Vegetarian.” Tamale Addiction’s retail frozen tamales can be found at Wheatsville Food Co-op, Royal Blue Grocery and Peoples Rx.

512-278-1775

tamaleaddiction.com

Yegua Creek Farms

Cold weather in Central Texas means pecan season and the sweet expectations of plenty of pecan-based desserts. For your nutty needs, Elgin-based Yegua Creek Farms offers both fresh, raw pecans and flavored pecans, which range in tastes from chipotle to honey—there’s even a sweet champagne flavor, perfect for winter celebrations. Along with pecans, the farm sells a variety of desserts, jellies and breads at their market booth. Find them at the Texas Farmers Market locations at Lakeline and Mueller and at the Pflugerville Pfarmers Market.

512-856-0192

yeguacreekfarms.com

Siete Family Foods

We have a new “cheesy” treat to share with all of you, but especially our dairy-free friends! Siete Family Foods, known primarily for its grain-free tortillas and tortilla chips, recently released cashew queso, a dairy-free alternative to Austin’s favorite dip. The queso comes in two flavors, mild nacho and spicy blanco, both of which are perfect for satisfying your cheese cravings. Though the dip is a departure from the gooey texture of its original counterpart, it works fantastically with chips and as a sauce on Tex-Mex dishes. Both flavors are made with ingredients including cashews, tomatoes and nutritional yeast, which provides that addictive cheesy flavor. Find the queso at Whole Foods Market.

sietefoods.com

By Darby Kendall • Photography by Jenna Northcutt