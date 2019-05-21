What's on Our Counter

Take a look at what our staff is enjoying this month.

Becker Vineyards

The arrival of warm weather means it’s time to break out the rosé! One of our Texas-made favorites is the Becker Vineyards Provençal 2017, a dry, Provence-style rosé. This light-bodied beverage is made using several varietals including carignan, tempranillo, mourvédre, counoise, malbec and a small amount of petit verdot. The cooler fermentation temperature for this wine keeps the floral flavors of the fruit and the grape pressing method gives it a pink hue. The wine pairs perfectly with many foods including light fish, grilled vegetables, pork, fowl and rich, cheesy dishes. Find it at Becker Vineyards’ tasting room, H-E-B and Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods.

830-644-2681

464 Becker Farms Rd., Fredericksburg

beckervineyards.com

Better Bites Bakery

Eating cookie dough straight out of the bowl is a heavenly experience, but some- times the aftermath isn’t worth the risk of salmonella poisoning. The local bakers at Better Bites understand how delicious cookie dough can be, so they’ve developed a chocolate-covered version that’s equally satisfying and totally safe to eat. Plus, like all of their baked goods, the cookie dough balls are top-eight-allergen free, meaning they contain no dairy, eggs, gluten, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish or shellfish. Better Bites makes a wide variety of tasty goods, too. Find them at grocery stores around the country, including Royal Blue Grocery, Wheatsville Food Co-op and H-E-B.

betterbitesbakery.com

Peoples Rx

If you’re looking for a quick way to get your fruits and veggies from a local source, we highly recommend Peoples Rx’s pharm-fresh, cold-pressed juices. They’re organic, raw and come in several flavors like The Love Cleanse (cucumber, spinach, parsley, kale and celery) and our office favorite, Glow (carrot, apple and ginger). If raw juice isn’t up your alley, Peoples Deli also offers raw, organic cashew milk in spiced and chocolate flavors, as well as a variety of smoothies. Find these beverages at their three locations around Austin.

512-459-0845; 4018 N. Lamar Blvd.

512-444-8272; 3801 S. Lamar Blvd.

512-327-8868; 4201 Westbank Dr.

peoplesrx.com

Chinook Seedery

Sunflower seeds now have a flavor beyond just salty, thanks to local sunflower seed purveyor Chinook Seedery. Founded by an avid sunflower seed fan who wanted more from the classic snack, Chinook Seedery offers six flavors of seeds: Original, Hatch Chile, Smokehouse BBQ, Parmesan & Pepper, Cinnamon Toast and Dill Pickle. At Edible Austin, we're big fans of the Parmesan & Pepper. Unlike most other packaged sunflower seeds, these are low sodium and pack quite the punch tastewise. Find them online at the business’ website and at convenience stores around Austin.

chinookseedery.com

By Darby Kendall • Photography by Jenna Northcutt