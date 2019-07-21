What's on Our Counter

Take a look at what our staff is enjoying this month.

Austin Honey Company

From tea to toast, we love using local honey, and Austin Honey Company is a fantastic producer. The family-owned business keeps their apiaries on organic farms in and around Austin, including Eden East Farm and Bernhardt’s Farm. They offer a wide variety of pollinator products: the classic honey bear bottle full of raw, unfiltered honey; blocks of honeycomb; beeswax candles and a creamed honey that’s specially whipped and chilled to optimize spreadability. You can order their products online or find them at Texas Farmers Markets at Lakeline and Mueller and at SFC Farmers’ Market Downtown.

512-784-3279

austinhoneyco.com

Pure Luck Farm and Dairy

We Austinites are lucky to have access to the best chèvre in North America. Trust us, we’re not exaggerating. The local farmers at Pure Luck won the award from the American Cheese Society last year. Amelia Sweethardt, who owns the farm with her family, has been making goat cheese since she was a little girl, when she worked alongside her mother on the same Central Texas acres the farm occupies today. One of our favorite takes on their first-rate cheese is June’s Joy, a chèvre mixed with Texas honey, smoked black pepper and organic thyme. Find their cheeses at Austin-area Central Markets, Whole Foods Market at Lamar and Gateway, Texas Farmers Market at Mueller, Wheatsville Food Co-op and Antonelli’s Cheese Shop.

purelucktexas.com

FitJoy

Having a quick snack ready to go when hunger strikes is essential in our office, as it’s our job to look at and think about food all day. FitJoy bars fill that role perfectly — they taste great, are locally made and use only natural flavors and sweeteners. They offer both full- and fun-size bars, which we pick depending on how powerful a particular craving is. The bars currently come in flavors Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookies and Cream, Grandma’s Lemon Square and Cookie Dough Brownie. Find them online and at Central Market.

833-434-8560

fitjoynutrition.com

Tito's Handmade Vodka

It’s no secret that we’re fans of Tito’s here at Edible Austin. Our admiration stems mostly from two points: They make a great local vodka, and they support many nonprofits within our community. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is not only a good base for cocktails — it’s also the perfect blank slate to infuse with seasonal produce, like peaches and blackberries. Plus their founder, Tito Beveridge, was the first to bring distilling back to Texas after prohibition, and for that we’re forever grateful. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is a Texas-made drink you can get in all 50 states, but we’re partial to enjoying it right here in Austin.

titosvodka.com

By Darby Kendall • Photography by Jenna Northcutt