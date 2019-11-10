SPECIAL ADVERTISING SPOTLIGHT

Exceptional eats and events

Impress your guests this holiday season with the cheese trays, tastings, classes and events from Austin’s essential cheese institution, Antonelli’s Cheese Shop. John and Kendall Antonelli opened the shop in Hyde Park in 2010, with a focus on sourcing the highest quality cheeses from around the world, often traveling the globe themselves to meet cheesemakers before carrying their products.

“As trite as it may sound, we love what we do,” says Kendall. “Coming to the rescue with a cheese tray, treating folks in our shop and just letting them escape in one of our tasting tours or classes — every day we get the opportunity to put a little positive energy in people’s lives and spread joy through cheese.”

If you’re looking to host a private party in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, Antonelli’s Cheese House, located across the street from the shop, is the perfect venue. The hub of Antonelli’s events is a beautiful home with over 100 years of history, and it can host up to 50 guests! The Antonelli’s team also offers private cheese tastings at the house, or you can attend one of their public classes, covering tasty subjects from Cheese 101 to Perfect Pairings with chocolate. If day trips are more your speed, the Antonelli’s team hosts popular dairy farm tours and cheese-centric Lady Bird Lake cruises.

For fans of dairy and local goods, a trip to Antonelli’s Cheese Shop is simply a must. As one private tasting attendee ardently put it, “I’ve lived in Austin my entire life and, hands down, that was one of the coolest things I’ve done in this city. The cheese was delicious, the pairings were carefully chosen and the whole evening emanated a love of one’s work and sharing it with others.”

