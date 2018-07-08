What's On Our Counter

We’re always trying new local products. Take a look at what our staff is enjoying this month.

Lick Honest Ice Creams

Bringing pints home from Lick Honest Ice Creams is a treat, but we love their toppings, too! Made in the same local kitchen as the ice creams, Lick’s rich chocolate sauce goes with much more than just frozen treats. We love it drizzled on fruit or toasted marshmallows, and on the classic go-to: an empty spoon. It also pairs well with Lick’s dairy-free ice cream—the sauce is both vegan and gluten-free. Whenever a craving for some ooey, gooey chocolate hits, we’re always glad to reach for this jar. You can find the sauce at any of Lick’s three scoop shops around Austin.

ilikelick.com

El Milagro

As any bonafide Texan knows, every salsa needs a tasty chip to scoop it up, and no taco is complete without a quality tortilla. Lucky for us, we have a fantastic tortilleria in the heart of Austin. El Milagro produces their products—ranging from the classic corn tortilla to the oversized burrito tortilla—in San Marcos, and sells them at grocery stores around Texas. If you want the full spread of their torterilla options, we recommend visiting their storefront on East 7th Street.

512-477-6476

905 E. 7th St.

el-milagro.com

Jaime's Spanish Village

Speaking of salsa, we have the perfect pairing for those chips! Since 1931, Jaime’s Spanish Village has been making some of Austin’s best salsas, which were originally sold at their former location on Red River. Now the tradition lives on in both red and green salsas that range in heat levels. Each batch is handcrafted using Chef Gonzalo’s original recipes and pairs perfectly with enchiladas, burritos or any dish you want to spice up. Find the salsas at grocers around town, including Royal Blue Grocery, Whole Foods Market and Wheatsville Co-op.

jaimessalsas.com

Upriver Cacao

Chocolate-based beverages are often imagined as chocolate milk or hot cocoa, rather than a clear, refreshing drink that resembles iced coffee. New local business Upriver Cacao is out to change that with their cold-brewed cacao drinks. Chocolate is a natural source of caffeine, so when we’re craving a pick-me-up but want something a little milder than coffee, we reach for Upriver Cacao—available in three flavors: Dark Wild, Vanilla Cream and Raspberry Rose. Find the bottles around town at local grocers, and at Texas Farmers Market locations at Mueller and Lakeline.

uprivercacao.com

By Darby Kendall • Photography by Jenna Northcutt