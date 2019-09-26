What's on Our Counter

Take a look at what our staff is enjoying this month.

Confituras

Specialty goods made with locally grown produce are a hit in our office, which makes the jams and preserves from Confituras a hot commodity at Edible Austin. Pair the canned goods with their towering buttermilk biscuits, and you have a match made in heaven. What started as a hobby for owner Stephanie McClenny has now become one of Austin’s most beloved small businesses, with a storefront located just off South Lamar. Using seasonal ingredients grown by Central Texas farmers, McClenny creates irresistible jams with flavors like ginger peach, wild plum, cranberry cinnamon and green tomato. Find them at Confituras’ brick-and-mortar location and at specialty stores around Austin.

512-710-9370

2129 Goodrich Ave.

confituras.net

Austin Kefir Microbrewery

Autumn in Texas can still bring the heat, and we love a good beverage to help cool things down. The local liquid artisans at Austin Kefir Microbrewery craft probiotic tonics and ales that are alcohol free, naturally effervescent and perfect for tasty rehydration. Their classic water kefirs come in several rotating flavors including raspberry, lime, peach and apple ginger. They also offer CBD-infused water kefir and a non-alcoholic “Champagne” in three varieties: rosé, kir royal and dry. Owner Marci Mawhorter Meyers is passionate about spreading the gospel of these fermented beverages, so she also sells live water kefir grains for home brewing. Find these products at the Texas Farmers' Market at Lakeline and Mueller.

austinkefirmicrobrewery.com

Easy Tiger

The dough punchers over at Easy Tiger Bake Shop and Beer Garden are definitely experts in their field. The bakery portion of this local establishment serves more than 50 businesses, including some of Austin’s top restaurants and grocery stores, as well as three Easy Tiger locations throughout the city. From the breads to the pretzels to the pastries, Easy Tiger sells superb doughy goodness. They offer more than 15 styles of bread made with a variety of freshly milled flours, some of which come from artisan millers in Texas. Find their baked goods at Whole Foods, Fresh Plus Grocery, Antonelli’s Cheese Shop and Easy Tiger’s storefronts.

512-614-4972; 709 E. 6th St.

512-494-4151; 6406 N. I-35

512-986-7872; 5001 183A

easytigerusa.com

South Mouth Sauce Co.

When we want to spice up a dish, the flavorful sauces from South Mouth are some of our favorite picks. Created by four friends in the kitchen of local restaurant The Hightower, South Mouth Sauce Co. offers two varieties: fried green tomato and Americana. The fried green tomato sauce makes a fantastic rub for grilled meats like chicken and beef. It has an exceptionally tangy flavor thanks to the inclusion of tart green tomatoes, vinegar, lime juice and mustard. Americana is more of a classic hot sauce, which pairs perfectly with fall produce like roasted sweet potatoes and winter squash. Find the sauces at The Hightower, Hillside Farmacy and online at Farmhouse Delivery.

southmouthsauce.com

By Darby Kendall • Photography by Jenna Northcutt