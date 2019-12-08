What's on Our Counter

Take a look at what our staff is enjoying this month.

Austin Eastciders

This local cider company has been a favorite among our team for some time now, but when they came out with their Brut Super Dry Cider, we were completely smitten. This Champagne-inspired cider has a tart apple taste with a dry flavor that doesn’t leave any residual sweetness on the tongue. The taste is what originally attracted us, but the fact that each can contains just 100 calories doesn’t hurt, either. Find Austin Eastciders at restaurants and grocery stores around the city, and enjoy the ciders at their tap room in East Austin.

512-538-0126

979 Springdale Rd., Ste. 130

austineastciders.com

Credo Foods

Whether you’re dairy-free, vegan or just looking to consume fewer animal products, every Texan deserves to enjoy some delicious queso. Enter Credo Foods’ Cashew Queso, a vegan queso that is extraordinarily similar to its classic counterpart. The color, texture and flavor are virtually indistinguishable from what you’d be served at a Tex-Mex joint — all you need is a bag of chips to round it out. The queso comes in Medium, Spicy and Choriqueso. Find it at Central Market, Peoples Rx, Dia’s Market and online at Farmhouse Delivery.

credofoods.com

Springdale Handmade

Dependable skincare products are essential for chapped Texas winters. Of course we go local when buying body products, so the soaps, salves and balms from Springdale Handmade are beloved around our office. Founders and longtime Austinites Paula Foore and Carla Crownover source the herbs and flowers in their products from local organic farms and their own gardens. When you cozy up indoors this winter, we highly recommend lighting one of their soy candles to complete the comfy vibe. Find their products at Boggy Creek’s farm stand, Dai Due, Two Hives Honey, Confituras and online at Farmhouse Delivery.

springdalehandmade.com

Sap's Ver Fine Thai Cuisine

A versatile go-to condiment is crucial in any kitchen, whether you want to add some extra flavor to a dish or give your meal a little more spice. For such a staple, we turn to Sap’s Ver Roasted Chili Oil. This all-purpose condiment is composed simply of chili, vegetable oil, salt and garlic, and it gives an irresistible roasted flavor to everything you put it on — it works perfectly in stir fries, soups, salad dressings, rice and more. The roasted chili oil is made in-house at local restaurant Sap’s Ver Fine Thai Cuisine. Find it at Sap’s two locations and online at Farmhouse Delivery.

512-419-7244; 5800 Burnet Rd.

512-899-8525; 4514 West Gate Blvd.

sapsver.com

By Darby Kendall • Photography by Jenna Northcutt