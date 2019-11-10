Celebrations 2019

Edible Austin Celebrations will help you plan out your next few months of holiday parties and get you through the gift giving season, with tons of ideas for presents. Then, bookmark it as a future resource for artisan goods all year long.
GIFT IDEAS for the locavore.
1. Desert Door Texas Sotol
Desert Door Distillery; desertdoor.com
2. Rawsome CBD
Rawsome CBD; $5–$400 getrawsome.com
3. Cornucopia Popcorn Tins
Cornucopia; $25–$80 cornucopiapopcorn.com
4. woom 3 16" Kid Bike
woom Bikes; $389 woombikes.com
5. Coffee Traders Gift Box
Texas Coffee Traders; $40 texascoffeetraders.com
6. Hemp Soap
Springdale Handmade; $7 springdalehandmade.com
shopping destination
Art, gifts and live music. Make holiday shopping fun at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar.
December 13–24, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily at Palmer Events Center.
Shop these gifts and more at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar.
1. Geode Bath Bomb Set
Latika Body Essentials; $34.95 latikasoap.com
2. Activated Charcoal Soap
Black Hatchet; $7.95 black-hatchet.com
3. Rough Cut Basket Earrings
Lisa Crowder Jewelry; $325 lisacrowder.com
4. Ceramics
Spako Clay; Contact for pricing spakoclay.com
5. Brahmin Moth Draped Kimono
The Art of Flip Solomon; $90 flipsolomon.com
1. Half Radient Sun Necklace
Ornamental Things; $68 ornamentalthings.com
2. The Original Toy Dinosaur Planter
The Plaid Pigeon; $20 etsy.com/shop/plaidpigeon
3. Christmas Tree Soy Candles
Luna Tigre Candles; $9–$16 lunatigre.com
4. Meal Planner
This Creative Life; $14 thiscreativelife.net
5. Retro Austin T-shirt
Gusto Graphic Tees; $25 gustographictees.com