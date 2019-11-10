Celebrations 2019

Edible Austin Celebrations will help you plan out your next few months of holiday parties and get you through the gift giving season, with tons of ideas for presents. Then, bookmark it as a future resource for artisan goods all year long.

GIFT IDEAS for the locavore.

1. Desert Door Texas Sotol

Desert Door Distillery; desertdoor.com

2. Rawsome CBD

Rawsome CBD; $5–$400 getrawsome.com

3. Cornucopia Popcorn Tins

Cornucopia; $25–$80 cornucopiapopcorn.com

4. woom 3 16" Kid Bike

woom Bikes; $389 woombikes.com

5. Coffee Traders Gift Box

Texas Coffee Traders; $40 texascoffeetraders.com

6. Hemp Soap

Springdale Handmade; $7 springdalehandmade.com

HOLIDAY TIP

shopping destination



Art, gifts and live music. Make holiday shopping fun at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar.



December 13–24, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily at Palmer Events Center.

1. Geode Bath Bomb Set

Latika Body Essentials; $34.95 latikasoap.com

2. Activated Charcoal Soap

Black Hatchet; $7.95 black-hatchet.com



3. Rough Cut Basket Earrings

Lisa Crowder Jewelry; $325 lisacrowder.com



4. Ceramics

Spako Clay; Contact for pricing spakoclay.com



5. Brahmin Moth Draped Kimono

The Art of Flip Solomon; $90 flipsolomon.com



1. Half Radient Sun Necklace

Ornamental Things; $68 ornamentalthings.com

2. The Original Toy Dinosaur Planter

The Plaid Pigeon; $20 etsy.com/shop/plaidpigeon



3. Christmas Tree Soy Candles

Luna Tigre Candles; $9–$16 lunatigre.com



4. Meal Planner

This Creative Life; $14 thiscreativelife.net



5. Retro Austin T-shirt

Gusto Graphic Tees; $25 gustographictees.com

