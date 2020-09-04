Cozy Dining at the Wayback

When standing on the quiet grounds of the Wayback, surrounded by Texas wildlife and sweeping Hill Country views, it’s hard to believe that downtown Austin is only 10 miles away. Founded by mother-daughter duo, Vicki Bly and Sydney Sue, in 2018, this charming boutique hotel—with eight on-site cottages and a farm-to-table café tucked off Bee Caves Road in Westlake—feels like stepping back to a simpler time. Now, as restaurants everywhere adapt to new COVID-19 requirements, the Wayback has created supper clubs and picnic options in place of normal dining services. These new offerings allow guests to experience the simple pleasures of gathering together while practicing social distancing, enjoying the bucolic Texas scenery and slowing down to share a meal.

The supper clubs feature a menu of family-style meals made from fresh, farm-to-table ingredients that changes monthly. Guests can expect gourmet entrées like Black Angus rib-eye served alongside buttery mashed potatoes, charred broccoli and individual servings of starters and desserts. Those interested in Wayback picnics can order prepared baskets through the café and receive a basket with all of the essentials, like blankets and silverware, for dining on the property.

“It’s not going to be your in-and-out dining that we’ve typically done,” says Bly. “We want people to come and have an experience,” something she and Sue think supper clubs and picnics help foster. “I think the whole idea for the supper clubs and the picnics—just like the cottages—is to go way back,” Sue adds. “Go way back. Have a picnic. Sit on the lawn. Order a nice glass of wine. Just enjoy.”

Although the new dining experiences were created with their cottage guests in mind, Bly and Sue say their doors are open to anyone who wishes to dine at the Wayback. Whether their guests are looking for a fun way to spend a girls’ night out or for a romantic date night for two, the delicious food, Hill Country landscape and relaxed, simple atmosphere will encourage visitors of all types to step back, smile and breathe a bit easier as they take in everything the Wayback has to offer.

