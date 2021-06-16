Ready for the Tastiest Peaches?

With summer around the corner, it's the PERFECT time to experience the mouth-watering magic of Texas Hill Country peaches! The peach farms of Fredericksburg, Stonewall and the greater Hill Country area offer pick-your-own orchards, pre-picked and ready at the stand. Come visit us and we know you will agree that there is nothing as tasty as a Texas Peach!
· Fredericksburg & Stonewall roadside stands are open to visitors
· The 2021 crop is ripe and ready!
· Learn about local activities
· See recipes!
· Ripening dates!
· Learn tips about picking your perfect peach
Questions?
Call 830-997-8515
Fredericksburg Convention & Visitor Bureau 830-897-652
Stonewall Chamber of Commerce 830-644-2735
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.