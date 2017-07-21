13 Seasonal Summer Recipes

The air conditioning is cranked up, our cars are burning hot and swimming is about the only outdoor activity one can comfortably do—It's officially summer! Luckily, this season does come with perks, one of them being the fabulous produce for sale at our local farmers markets. If you've been wondering what to do with all of those tomatoes, melons and summer squash, we have the solution! Here are 13 of our recipes that are perfect for local summer produce.

1. Vermillion Snapper Ceviche with Canary Melon, Avocado Puree and Papadam

Photography by Michelle Min

Not only should summer recipes use local seasonal ingredients, but it's a real gift when the food itself helps you to cool off! This light dish comes courtesy of Chefs Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher of Lenoir, where they know how to keep both their guests and the kitchen in a comfortable environment. Plus, the dish itself is tasty regardless of the temperature outside.

2. Grilled Peaches with Basil, Burrata and Prosciutto

Photography by Michelle Min

Peach season is coming to an end in Texas, so be sure to get your hands on some quick to try out this delicious recipe. This salad also features burrata and prosciutto, making it a filling seasonal dish. Plus, once you have the grill going for this recipe, it's the perfect excuse to start a barbecue!

3. Braised Heirloom Soleil Wax Beans with Tomato, Guanciale and Chilies

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

This side dish is as easy to make as it is tasty! Anyone who grows tomatoes is most likely overwhelmed with their bounty right now, so this recipe is a great way to use up a pound (or two, if you want to double it). The beans paired with the chilies provide the perfect amount of spice—just enough to get your taste buds going, but not enough to make you break out in a sweat.

4. Grilled Summer Squash with Lentils, Herbs and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Photography by Michelle Min

Summer squash deserves to be savored, and we think this recipe definitely does it justice. Grab whatever herbs you favor from your garden, and prepare to add them to this dish (the recipe suggests basil, parsley, mint, chives, chervil and marjoram) to make the salad's flavor simply exquisite.

5. Picante Galia Melon Ice Pops

Photography by Whitney Arostegui

Of course we had to include popsicles in the list! These ice pops are a mix of sweet, spicy and tart, and we promise all of the flavors work fabulously together. Just be sure to give yourself enough time for them to freeze, because once you set out one batch, they'll be gone before you know it.

6. Buckwheat Noodles with Green Beans and Toasted Sesame-Lime Vinaigrette

Photography by Jody Horton

We have another unforgettable recipe featuring beans for you, but this one also makes a great main dish! Plus, the meal provides another way for you to use up some of those fresh tomatoes.

7. Ray Benson's Corn Soup

Photography by Melanie Grizzel

Summer food can also be comfort food, as this creamy soup completely proves. Gather up some fresh corn kernels and whatever local ingredients you prefer for pico de gallo, and get to cooking a dish you're sure to love, especially after a long day.

8. Baked Figs with Honey and Spiced Goat Cheese

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Figs are starting to ripen in Central Texas, and we have a great recipe for those picked fresh from the tree. This recipe turns each fig into a little delightful dessert, perfect for hosting guests—or if you're looking for a way to treat your own sweet tooth.

9. Grilled Ratatouille

Photography by Andy Sams

This recipe is a twist on the traditional summer-vegetable stew from Provence. The dish is a lighter version of the iconic stew, fantastic for showcasing summer garden produce.

10. Allison Orr’s Houston Lebanese Salad

Photography by Kate LeSueur

Though this salad uses simple ingredients, the recipe yields irresistible results. To liven things up, dried mint can be added to the dish, giving it a fresh flavor ideal for cooling off in this heat.

11. Heirloom Kieffer Pear Galette

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Pears are in season once again starting in August, so get ready to make this unforgettable galette in a couple of weeks. The heavy cream, cheddar and pecans in this dessert make it rich and delicious, while the pears balance it out with fresh, light flavor.

12. Fattoush

Photography by Michelle Min

This Middle East-inspired recipe provides the ingredients for a excellent meal—pita, feta, olives and cherry tomatoes. Who can resist such an amazing mixtures of tastes and textures?

13. Roasted Carrots and Red Quinoa with Grilled Halloumi and Avocado

Photography by Michelle Min

Fresh carrots are among the most irresistable of the summer produce, so put them to good use! The recipe for this salad comes with instructions on how to make your own Champagne vinaigrette as well, so you get two-for-one goodness with this dish.

Compiled by Darby Kendall