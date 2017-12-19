10 Wintertime Recipes

Winter weather has officially reached Central Texas. Shockingly enough, we've already had our first snow of the season! Luckily the early freeze was short lived, so local farmers still have produce to put out at the weekly markets. Plenty of greens, beets, cauliflower, broccoli and winter squash are in season—Here are ten recipes to whip up with the goodies you find when shopping local these next couple of months.

1. Butternut Squash Flatbread

Photography by Kate LeSueur

The dough for this flatbread recipe is relatively simple, and perfect for a beginner; just be sure to mix it the day before so it has time to rise. Pureed butternut squash serves as the "sauce" on this flatbread, and you can add other seasonal ingredients on top as you see fit.

2. Chicken Teriyaki with Broccoli and Rice

.

This recipe is for fans of the Instant Pot! Get the irresistable flavors of takeout in a dish you can quickly make at home, thanks to the teriyaki sauce included with the recipe. If you don't have an Instant Pot to make this in, it can easily be turned into a stir-fry dish.

3. Spinach Chapati

.

This vegetarian chapati is popular in many parts of India, and is quite easy to make. Spinach abounds in the winter months, and if you're tired of so many salads, this is a new way to incorporate some of the greens into your diet.

4. Strawberry Leather

Photography by Jo Ann Santangelo

Here's a simple, fruity recipe perfect for an afternoon snack or a sweet tooth craving. Strawberries are in season starting in January, and if your refrigerator starts to overflow with them, two cups of strawberries are used up in a snap with this fruit leather.

5. Cauliflower Couscous

Photography by Kenny Braun

Chopped cauliflower bits have an uncanny resemblance to couscous, so Chef Jack Gilmore thought it would make a great side resembling the North African dish. As a bonus, this recipe involves no cooking time, so it would be an ideal dish for a holiday meal when the ovens are already full.

6. Beet Lentil Veggie Burger

Photography by Knoxy

Beets are a wintertime staple at Central Texas farmers markets, and we always love a good veggie burger recipe! Breadcrumbs help this burger achieve the perfect consistency, and crumbled feta gives it a burst of flavor that makes it a tasty meal even for non-vegetarians.

7. Thai Red Curry with Pumpkin and Green Tomato

Photography by Jody Horton

If pumpkin is off the stands by late winter, butternut squash can be subbed in this curry so it stays seasonal. Plus, who doesn't love a warm, spicy meal as the cold weather rages outside?

8. Roasted Beet, Citrus, Avocado and Burrata Salad

Photography by Thomas Winslow

This salad breaks the mold as it's limited in greens, but overflowing with seasonal beets and citrus! The burrata cheese makes it extra-filling, and the cilantro adds a nice bit of herb-y flavor to the end.

9. Fried Squash Blossoms with Ricotta

.

Fried and blossom are two words we can definitely get behind, especially when you put them together. Add in the fact that the blossoms are cheese filled, and all of our seasonal cravings are met with this tempting recipe.

10. Pumpkin, Apricot and Prune Tagine

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

We have another North African-inspired dish for y'all! You don't have to own a tagine for this recipe—Any nonreactive pot, such as one made of ceramic or glass, will do. As with the curry above, feel free to substitute in a winter squash once pumpkins are out of season.

Compiled by Darby Kendall