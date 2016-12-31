6 Sweet Holiday Recipes

The holiday season is upon us, and as we at Edible Austin know all too well, visiting friends and family can bring quite an appetite with them.

Wondering what to bake loved ones this winter? Don't stress, because we've got you covered! Here are six decadent holiday desserts that are sure to please all who enter your home.

1. Ginger Cocoa Spice Thins

Photography by Marc Brown

These crisp and delicate cookies provide tastes of chocolate and that classic holiday spice flavor.

2. Pecan Kipferl (Crescent Butter Cookies)

Photography by Andy Sams

A German Christmas staple, these simple cookies are reminiscent of classic, buttery shortbread.

3. Dark and Spicy Gingerbread

Photography by Knoxy

This moist gingerbread is a far cry from the dry cookies used to make holiday houses.

4. Mantecados (Spanish Christmas Cookies)

Photography by Jody Horton

Soft cookies that will melt in your mouth, mantecados bring a Spanish twist to holiday crumble cakes.

5. Christmas Stollen

Photography by Jody Horton

This German fruit and nut bread contains rum soaked raisins, which no holiday party can go without.

6. Florettas (Rosettes) and Chocolate

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

While rosette molds are required for this recipe, the work is so worth it for the final delicious product.