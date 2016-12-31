6 Sweet Holiday Recipes

Wondering what to bake loved ones this winter? Don't stress, because we've got you covered! Here are six decadent holiday desserts that are sure to please all who enter your home.
These crisp and delicate cookies provide tastes of chocolate and that classic holiday spice flavor.
2. Pecan Kipferl (Crescent Butter Cookies)
A German Christmas staple, these simple cookies are reminiscent of classic, buttery shortbread.
This moist gingerbread is a far cry from the dry cookies used to make holiday houses.
4. Mantecados (Spanish Christmas Cookies)
Soft cookies that will melt in your mouth, mantecados bring a Spanish twist to holiday crumble cakes.
This German fruit and nut bread contains rum soaked raisins, which no holiday party can go without.
6. Florettas (Rosettes) and Chocolate
While rosette molds are required for this recipe, the work is so worth it for the final delicious product.