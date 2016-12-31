10 Quick & Simple Post-Holiday Meals

Sadly, the holiday season is coming to an end. Although we must soon say goodbye to visiting loved ones, some may find relief in having a (semi)clean kitchen once again.

To those who cooked their hearts out this winter, we salute you! In return for your delicious work we give you 10 simple dishes to cook, ranging from salads to nachos, if you're tired of intricate recipes. Enjoy!

1. Herbed Frittata

Photography by Jody Horton

The recipe for this frittata is conveniently flexible to whatever ingredients you have on hand. Though this recipe is for a small skillet that serves two, if you're hosting more, just grab a larger skillet and double it!

2. Tomato-Basil Bruschetta

Photography by Melanie Grizzel

Feeling rather full after all the holiday meals? Try this fresh, exceptionally simple bruschetta that makes a great snack or light meal.

3. Peach and Arugula Herb Salad

Photography by Jody Horton

Suprisingly, this hearty salad needs only five ingredients to fill you up. However, if you're feeling hungrier than usual, feel free to create your own twist by adding nuts and cheese.

4. Family-Guy Fry-Up

Photography by Marc Brown

Breakfast for dinner! This classic meal of eggs and sausage is sure to sooth any post-holiday headaches you still have lingering around.

5. Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Photography by Kate LeSueur

Looking for some extra comfort food to go with your fry-up? These incredibly easy potatoes are a great addition to any meal.

6. Amazing Any-Night Veggies

Photography by Marc Brown

If you're looking for a healthier meal option, the veggies in this recipe can conveniently be substituted for whatever is in season or what you have on hand.

7. Vegetable Corn Bread



Photography by Angie Mosier

Still hosting guests? This is the perfect dish to feed friends and family. The cornbread can hold up to five cups of vegetables, and it's wildy tasty.

8. Swiss Chard Nachos with Carrot Pico

Photography by Carole Topalian

These updated nachos put a veggie-inclusive spin on the classic Tex-Mex dish. Plus, what's simpler than sprinkling delicious ingredients on chips?

9. Campfire Queso Fundido

Photography by Thomas Winslow

This recipe calls for homemade tortillas, but if you're in a hurry, we think this queso would make a great pairing with the swiss chard nachos. After all, there's nothing wrong with more cheese!

10. Ensalada de Calabacitas (Zucchini Salad)

Photography by Knoxy

Looking for a salad that serves 6? We have your recipe right here! This zucchini salad takes just over 10 minutes to make, and fans of squash will come back for seconds.