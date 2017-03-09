10 Brilliant Brunch Ideas

We Austinites are known for our love of brunch, but sometimes our collective fondness leads to the longest restaurant lines! This weekend, skip the wait and try making brunch at home - here are 10 recipes that are perfect for lazy Sunday afternoons.

1. Toasted Coconut and Caramelized Banana Waffles

Photography by Kate LeSueur

A brunch classic, waffles are one of the most comforting dishes to have on a weekend afternoon. This recipe adds a spin to the classic waffle with the addition of coconut milk, and lots of fruit to go on top.

2. French Omelet with Smoked Gouda and Apple Compote

Photography by Melanie Grizzel

If you're tired of the typical omelet, try this recipe to shake things up a bit. This delcious dish is sure to make your kitchen feel like your favorite restaurant once brunch is served.

3. Willie Nelson's Favorite Breakfast

Photography by Marc Brown

Although the title may say breakfast, we all know that sausage and biscuits make a perfect brunch dish as well. Try out this recipe to experience one of Willie's favorites yourself!

4. Adrian and Celeste Quesada’s “Molcajete de Manitas”

Photography by Kate LeSueur

Give your brunch a Tex-Mex twist with this fabulous poached egg dish. While the recipe does require a molcajete, the final product is so worth a potential run to the store.

5. Oatmeal Anew

Photography by Kate LeSueur

Oatmeal made it on the list because this isn't just any old breakfast dish! Chock full of quinoa, nuts and fruit, this meal will keep you full for all of your weekend activities.

6. Willy's Michelada Cubana

Photography by Whitney Arostegui

What's brunch without a good beverage? A combination of spices, salt and beer, this drink is a great lighter alternative to a bloody mary.

7. Frittata with Swiss Chard, Golden Raisins, Pine Nuts and Pancetta

Photography by Melanie Grizzel

This flavorful frittata will leave your tastebuds completely satisfied, and the 6 eggs in this recipe will fill you up! Break out your inner chef for this photogenic (and delectable) dish.

8. Hisako's Biscuits

Photography by Kenny Braun

It's nearly impossible to not eat up an entire batch of these light, fluffy biscuits in one sitting. Smeared with jam or covered in gravy, these buttermilk delights make for a perfect brunch.

9. Suzanna's Homesick Breakfast Tacos

Photography by Kate LeSueur

A go-to dish for many Austinites, breakfast tacos are the classic, reliable brunch option loved by many. This weekend try making your own at home, and don't be afraid to add your own spin!

10. Breakfast Sausage

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

If you've got some extra time before brunch, it is so worth taking a shot at making your own sausage. This great recipe from Chef Zack Northcutt is a great one for beginners to try, too.

Compiled by Darby Kendall