7 Choice Cake Recipes

Over our nearly 10 years of publishing Edible Austin, we've encoutered (and eaten) lots of delicious cake. In this year's Outdoor issue, we even covered a local cake artist who paints with natural plant dyes. Needless to say, the dessert is a favorite of ours, so we've compiled seven of our favorite cake recipes to share with you. Enjoy!

1. Chocolate Cake with Buttercream Frosting and Caramel Sauce

Photography by Kate LeSueur

This cake comes from the crossroads of simplicity and absolute decadence. The recipe's caramel sauce is an excellent compliment to the flavors of the classic chocolate cake, and the taste will keep you coming back for more and more.

2. Persimmon Rum Cake

Photography by Jody Horton

Calling for 3/4 cups of dark rum, this cake does not mess around. Though the recipe doesn't include frosting, with these rich flavors it doesn't need it. All you need is a little powdered sugar to go on top, and this fruity, boozy masterpiece is good to go.

3. Lemon Cheesecake

Photography by Whitney Arostegui

This recipe's use of yogurt cheese instead of cream cheese gives it a great tangy flavor that pairs perfectly with the tartness of the lemon. Plus, with a homemade graham cracker crust, who could resist?

4. Chocolate Root Beer Cake

Photography by Whitney Arostegui

If you like root beer, then you are going to love this cake! Both the batter and the frosting feature the fabulous soda, along with lots and lots of delicious chocolate.

5. Breton Butter Cake

Photography by Knoxy

Go out and get yourself a bakery scale if you don't already have one, because for this cake, it's worth it. The recipe was passed down through generations in France until pastry chef Alex Manley brought it back to Austin, and we are so glad she did.

6. Lemon Pound Cake

Photography by Whitney Arostegui

Yes, we love lemon so much that two tart desserts grace the list. This cake gets its flavor from Paula's Texas Lemon liqueur, so get ready to mix yourself up a nice drink after you bake.

7. Independence Bootlegger Brown Ale Cake

Photography by Jody Horton

Now here's a dessert that calls for some decoration! Not only does the recipe tell how to make this fantastic cake, but you can learn how to create modeling chocolate as well.

Compiled by Darby Kendall