Texans love the morning meal, whether it’s bacon and eggs (often eaten in a breakfast taco) or something as distinctively nontraditional as saag paneer omelets, pon haus or goat curry. A Lone Star breakfast can be a time for eating healthy, or for indulging in decadent food and drink, and with Texas’ rich regional and cultural diversity, an amazing variety of dishes graces the state’s breakfast and brunch tables. The first Texas cookbook dedicated exclusively to the morning meal, “Breakfast in Texas” gathers nearly one hundred recipes that range from perfectly prepared classics, to the breakfast foods of our regional cuisines (Southern, Mexican, German, Czech, Indian and Asian among them), to stand-out dishes from the state’s established and rising chefs and restaurants. Here is a sampling!

By Terry Thompson-Anderson • Photography by Sandy Wilson

Excerpted from “Breakfast in Texas: Recipes for Elegant Brunches, Down-Home Classics, and Local Favorites,” by Terry Thompson-Anderson, with photos by Sandy Wilson (University of Texas Press, 2017). For more info visit utexaspress.com



