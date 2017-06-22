8 of Our Best-Loved Recipes

Our 10th Anniversary month is almost over, but we're still celebrating! You've seen our team's favorite articles, and now it's time for the dishes we love the most. So grab your apron, and get ready to whip up some Edible Austin favorites.

1. Gnocchi with Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

Photography by Kate LeSueur

The first of two choice gnocchi dishes, this recipe was selected by our copy editor Anne Marie. The recipe comes to us courtesy of musician Michael Fracasso, who clearly knows his way around the kitchen as well as the studio. Fans of creamy sauces will love this dish, as it comes with the delicious inclusion of gorgonzola.

2. Vegetable Curry Sidekick

Photography by Melanie Grizzel

This tasty curry recipe was chosen by Marla, our founder and publisher for the past 10 years. For readers who are eating Paleo, this recipe is completely diet-friendly, and it tastes just as good as it looks. Break out your favorite saucepan and some ghee, and prepare to cook up some healthy curry.

3. Summer Squash "Pasta" with Roasted Duck Breast

Photography by Knoxy

Here's a seasonal dish from Chefs Todd and Jessica Duplechan of the Austin restaurant staple Lenoir. Christine, one of our fabulous marketing specialists, chose this in-season dish. Don't let the recipe's esteemed origins scare you away from trying this for yourself, as it's relatively simple to make.

4. Savory Dogsicles

Photography by Alison Narro

Raad the office dog just adores these warm-weather treats, and we're sure your dog will too! This recipe is exceptionally easy, so man's best friend can enjoy a homemade treat while you cook up some of our favorites for yourself.

5. Herb-Crusted Salmon with Pan-Fried Greens

.

This recipe was chosen by Amy, the other half of our marketing specialist team. Wild salmon is an anti-inflammatory food, making it perfect for a meal if you're feeling stressed out or unwell. Plus, who doesn't love the taste of freshly fried greens!

6. Heirloom Kieffer Pear Galette

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Pure decadence is one way to describe this dish selected by Darby, our administrative assistant. Pears are ready for the market in Texas starting in August, so save this fantastic recipe for a couple months in order to create the best, locally-sourced galette possible.

7. Frijoles de la Olla

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Making beans at home can be a daunting task for some, but not for our advertising director, Dawn! She loves this recipe from local chef Iliana de la Vega, as it yields rich results. The recipe calls for soaking the beans overnight, so be sure to plan ahead with this one!

8. Potato Gnocchi

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

This second unforgettable gnocchi recipe was chosen by Jenna, the other half of our awesome pair of publishers. Chef Will Packwood, who specializes in Italian cuisine, provided this recipe so you know it tastes oh-so good. Here's a tip from the chef himself on what to remember as you make the dish: "Cooking is fun and the reason you are making gnocchi is because you love gnocchi and love cooking even more."

Compiled by Darby Kendall