15 Recipes for Fall Harvest

Since we've had a taste of cool fall weather, we can't stop thinking about all the seasonal produce coming up! Autumn in Central Texas brings tons of goodies to the farmers markets: squash, sweet potatoes, pears and plenty of other produce that enjoys milder temperatures. We have fifteen recipes for you to make with this pre-winter bounty, now that the market stands are overflowing once again.

1. Sweet Potato Tacos with Apple-Radish Slaw

Photography by Melanie Grizzel

Food blog Love & Lemons is known for its in-season recipes, thanks to the hard work of couple Jeanine Donofrio and Jack Mathews. Their inclusion of sweet potatoes and radishes in these tacos makes for a perfect fall meal.

2. Heritage Hen Ballotine with Country Ham, Collard Greens and Pumpkin

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

If you're looking to serve a main meat dish besides turkey for your Halloween or Thanksgiving meals this year, try out this fantastic recipe courtesy of Chef Will Packwood.

3. Kale Salad with Lemon-Anchovy Vinaigrette and Pecorino Curls

Photography by Melanie Grizzel

Though this salad is simple, it packs a delicious, flavorful punch. Spice up your in-season kale with the intense vinaigrette recipe, and feel free to add other toppings as desired.

4. Flounder with Chard and Raisins

Photography by Knoxy

If you love the cooking at local restaurant and butcher shop Dai Due, try making this dish at home for a similar flavor! This recipe comes courtesy of Chef Jesse Griffiths and uses chard, which is now in season.

5. Juniper Wine

Photography by Jo Ann Santangelo

Juniper berries are at their best in the fall once they've become ripe and dark purple, and the juniper tree is abundant in Central Texas. Its berries are what give gin its signature taste, so if you're a fan of the spirit, you'll love this recipe for juniper-infused wine.

6. Apple-Pear Crisp Crumble Pie

Photography by Travis Hallmark

This poetic recipe comes from a member of Austin's Typewriter Rodeo—We recommend giving it a read whether or not you love a good crumble. This rich, satisfying dessert is sure to be a hit at autumn potlucks and at home.

7. Freekeh with Kale, Butternut Squash and Smoked Salt

Photography by Staci Valentine

Freekeh, fire-roasted green wheat, is a perfect canvas for autumn vegetables, particularly once its flavor is enhanced with smoked paprika. This dish is great for entertaining, as it can be served at room temperature or made a day ahead and reheated.

8. Oyster-Swiss Chard Gratin with Country Bacon

Photography by Ed Anderson

Fans of seafood have found their place on this list! This creamy gratin is a unique, enjoyable way to use up two bunches of chard from the farmers market.

9. Savory Pie with Swiss Chard

Photography by Jody Horton

A classically Turkish dish called Pazili Börek, this main course can serve up to twelve guests, making it ideal for a get together. The Texas pecans, Swiss chard and feta cheese featured in this recipe create one rich pie.

10. Heirloom Kieffer Pear Galette

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

If you're tired of bringing cake to seasonal potlucks, branch out with this unforgettable galette from last year's Heirloom issue. It has a sweet, creamy flavor thanks to the farmhouse cheddar and local pears included in the recipe.

11. Red Lentil and Roasted Sweet Potato Soup

Photography by Lucinda Hutson

This soup is wonderfully adaptable—Its creaminess can be adjusted to your taste, depending on how many sweet potatoes you choose to include. If you have seasonal squash in your pantry instead, they can also be substituted for a mildly different flavor.

12. Kale Chips

Photography by Jo Ann Santangelo

A wonderfully simple recipe from The Hip Girl's Guide to Homemaking, this recipe features vitamin-rich nutritional yeast. Kale chips are a fantastically healthy snack that are just as easy to down as their potato counter parts, and they're in season!

13. Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Candied Kumquats

Photography by Jody Horton

Mashed sweet potatoes are a classic fall dish, and the kumquats in this recipe give it a new, tasty twist. Learn how to candy the fruit while making what is sure to be a new autumn go-to.

14. Pumpkin Hummus

Photography by Lucinda Hutson

The bright-orange color of this dish makes it a must for Halloween, Thanksgiving and harvest feasts. It’s rich in pumpkin’s beta-carotenes and fiber, matched with protein from chickpeas, plus it just tastes fantastic!

15. Bourbon Pumpkin Tart with Streusel Topping

Photography by Jody Horton

We're ending this list on a sweet note, with this delightful pumpkin tart. Not only is it photogenic, but this seasonal dessert contains all the fall spice you could ever want.

Compiled by Darby Kendall