10 of Our Cheesiest Recipes

It may be a bit cheesy, but we are over the moon for the savory and satisfying taste of cheese. From salads to side dishes to sweets, nothing is as versatile or as exciting to cook with. So pull out your grater and your apron, because here are ten of our favorite dishes that put cheese front and center.

1. John and Kendall Antonelli's "Straight off the Toddler's Hand, if Necessary" Monte Cristo Strata

Photography by Kate LeSueur

This recipe calls for Gruyère front, center and all over. Versatile and simple, this is the perfect easy cheesy fix that's customizable and quick. Coming straight from the kitchen of the Antonellis, owners of Antonelli's Cheese Shop, this is the real deal to satisfy any cheese lover.

2. Pickled Beets with Marinated Feta

Photography by Casey Woods

The classic combination of beets and fresh cheese gets a bright update in this recipe. Try this perfect springtime salad that serves up taste as well as looks.

3. Lemon Cheesecake

Photography by Whitney Arostegui

No one can resist cheesecake, but few take the time to make it. This simple lemony recipe is straightforward and flavorful, using yogurt cheese to add a tangy dimension to this classic dessert. Add some seasonal fruit, and you have a recipe that will please anyone.

4. Red Chile Enchiladas

Photography by Melanie Grizzel

This dish offers layers of gooey, melty cheese between tortillas, soaking in a bath of bright chile. A traditional New Mexican recipe, these red chile enchiladas are all about the richness of cheese complementing the flavor of the red chiles. This recipe from New Mexico native Carrie Fountain is worth a try for any cheese enthusiast.

5. Heirloom Kieffer Pear Galette

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Making a great case for cheese in desserts, this pear galette is a simple and sophisticated recipe that uses cheddar to it's fullest potential. This sweet and creamy pastry pairs cheddar with pears in a brilliant way.

6. Ricotta Gnudi with Spinach and Mushrooms

Photography by Casey Woods

Gnudi is a gnocchi-like dish made with cheese instead of potato. For pillowy texture and rich flavor, try this recipe for a cheesy experience unlike any other.

7. Heirloom Spigarello Greens with Pancetta, Goat Cheese, Dried Figs and Mustard Vinaigrette

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

If you love goat cheese, you know it's a great way to liven up any dish. This classic combination of figs, mustard and chèvre is an easy way to elevate any meal.

8. Ricotta Pie

Photography by Jo Ann Santangelo

Ricotta is one of the many cheeses that lend themselves well to desserts. Try this recipe for ricotta pie, an Italian staple, that features a sweet, cookie-dough-like crust. If you doubted ricotta's versatility before, you never will again.

9. Chèvre Panna Cotta with Strawberry-Rhubarb Compote

Photography by Casey Woods

A clever take on the classic cheese and fruit pairing, this panna cotta is summery and fresh. Featuring goat cheese and strawberry-rhubarb compote, this recipe is sure to be a hit.

10. Austin Diner-Style Queso

Photography by Aubrie Pick

No cheesy list would be complete without this hometown favorite. This recipe from “Queso!” by Lisa Fain gives you the power to make your own dreamy dip that's guaranteed to live up to all your late night eats.

Compiled by Jennifer Lawrence