Homemade Pizzas That Can't Be Topped

Nothing captures the spirit of summer quite like the sound of water splashing, friends gathering and cans opening on a sunny afternoon. As the grill fires up and the smell of burgers and hot dogs fills the air, another crowd-pleasing food comes to mind. Known for its ability to bring people together, this savory dish should not be overlooked this summer: homemade pizza.

As we look forward to safely gathering with friends and families outside in the sun, here are four easy pizza recipes that have not only a little something for everyone, but that also pair perfectly with local Texas beers, frozen margaritas, sweet tea or lemonade. These recipes are also a fun way to get the kids involved and spend a little time with them in the kitchen. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you can even make your own pizza dough, although a store-bought dough or crust works just as well. If you do make your own dough, be sure to allow plenty of time, as many recipes must be prepared the night before.

Feel free to get creative with your ingredients and toppings beyond what we’ve listed! One of the many joys of summer is the bounty of fresh vegetables, fruits and herbs that the season brings. Throw in whatever additional ingredients you can harvest from your garden, pick up at the farmers market or that simply sound delicious atop a pizza.

These pizzas can be cooked on the grill, in your kitchen oven or in a pizza oven.

Buon appetito, y’all!

Veggie Pizza

The saying goes that you eat with your eyes first. And, if that’s the case, then the rainbow of colors on this veggie pizza—which showcases the very best of the season— makes this pie satisfying just by looks alone. Crunchy vegetables mixed with two types of cheese result in a beautiful, delicious display of the offerings in gardens and at farmers market stands this time of year.

1 thin-crust pizza dough (a regular crust works too)

1 T. olive oil

¾ c. red pizza sauce

1 small green pepper, sliced

1 small red pepper, sliced

½ c. white mushrooms, sliced

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ c. black olives, sliced

½ c. tomato, chopped

1 c. mozzarella cheese, shredded

½ c. Parmesan cheese, shaved

2 T. fresh basil, chopped

2 T. fresh oregano, chopped

Brush a thin-crust pizza dough with olive oil. Then spread a thin layer of your favorite red pizza sauce across the dough.

Top the sauce with sliced green and red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, black olives and chopped tomatoes—or any vegetables you have!

Add shredded mozzarella and shaved Parmesan, and, finally, top with finely chopped fresh basil and oregano.

Bake at 400° on a non-stick baking pan (425° for all other pans) in your kitchen oven for 20-35 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and crispy and the cheese is melted. (If using an outdoor pizza oven, cook-time will likely be shorter.)

Meatball and Pepperoni Pizza

This pizza is for all the meat lovers out there. In true Texas fashion, this meat-heavy pizza was originally developed for a unique oven that is both a brisket smoker on top and a pizza oven on bottom, giving this pizza a singular smoky flavor. However, if you don’t have this wood-fired pizza oven and smoker, not to worry—a regular oven or grill works just as well. Feel free to make your own meatballs, use store-bought or replace meatballs with ground sausage.

1 regular-crust pizza dough

1 T. olive oil

¾ c. red pizza sauce

2 c. meatballs (or 1 c. ground sausage)

¾ c. pepperoni slices

1 c. sliced mozzarella

½ c. red onion, thinly sliced

8-10 fresh basil leaves, whole

Brush a regular crust pizza dough with olive oil. Then spread a thin layer of your favorite red pizza sauce across the dough.

Top the sauce with whole meatballs, pepperoni slices, sliced mozzarella, sliced red onion and whole leaves of fresh basil.

Bake at 400° on a non-stick baking pan (425° for all other pans) in your kitchen oven for 20-35 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and crispy and the cheese is melted. (If using an outdoor pizza oven, cook-time will likely be shorter.)

Pesto, Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Pizza

A pesto base topped with prosciutto and goat cheese quickly turns this pizza into a vibrant and tasty work of art. The fresh herb pesto, tangy goat cheese and delicate prosciutto come together to create a light pizza that pairs nicely with a well-stocked charcuterie board.

1 thin-crust pizza dough (a regular-crust works too)

1 T. olive oil

¾ c. pesto (plus extra for topping)

¾ c. prosciutto, rolled and thinly sliced

½ c. goat cheese, crumbled

¾ c. mozzarella, shredded

Brush a thin-crust pizza dough with olive oil. Then spread a thin layer of pesto across the dough.

Top the pesto with rolled and thinly sliced prosciutto, followed by crumbled goat cheese, shredded mozzarella and extra dollops of pesto.

Bake at 400° on a non-stick baking pan (425° for all other pans) in your kitchen oven for 20-35 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and crispy and the cheese is melted. (If using an outdoor pizza oven, cook-time will likely be shorter.)

Margherita Pesto Pizza

Sometimes, the best things in life are the simplest. And this virtue definitely applies to the classic and well-loved margherita pizza. The recipe below swaps pesto for red sauce as a base to further emphasize the basil flavor, but feel free to substitute your favorite red sauce back in. Both are guaranteed to be delicious!

1 regular-crust pizza dough

1 T. olive oil

¾ c. pesto

1 c. sliced mozzarella

1 heirloom tomato, sliced

8-10 fresh basil leaves, whole

Brush a regular crust pizza dough with olive oil. Then spread a thin layer of pesto across the dough.

Top the pesto with sliced mozzarella, heirloom tomato slices and whole leaves of fresh basil.

Bake at 400° on a non-stick baking pan (425° for all other pans) in your kitchen oven for 20-35 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and crispy and the cheese is melted. (If using an outdoor pizza oven, cook-time will likely be shorter.)