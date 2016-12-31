5 Fabulous Holiday Drinks

We at Edible Austin want to help you serve drinks with winter-inspired flavors this holiday season!

We've compiled a list of cold weather cocktails and punches sure to please visiting friends and family who stop by to share holiday cheer.

1. Southern Hospitality Punch

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Citrus lovers will keep coming back for more of this punch. Featuring grapfruit, lemon juice and orange bitters, this drink will make your guests pucker up in the best way possible.

2. Absinthe Eggnog

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Don't let the absinthe in this drink intimidate you! This cocktail's fun twist on eggnog is sure to perk up everyone who needs some warmth this winter.

3. Classic Manhattan

Photography by Dustin Meyer

This classic beverage has a cold weather surprise in it - Mulled Winter Bitters! To make your own bitters for this drink, see the recipe here.

4. Holiday Punch

Photography by Lucinda Hudson

Unlike other punches made from juice concentrates, this drink is brimming with fresh, seasonal fruit.

5. Side Saddle

Photography by Andy Sams

A Tipsy Texan cocktail, this drink can be given a winter twist by substituting vermouth for lemon juice -- check it out in the recipe!