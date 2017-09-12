10 Booze-Free Summer Beverages

Staying hydrated during Texas summers can be a challenge, especially since many of our favorite cocktails often cause further dehydration (a sad fact). Since simply drinking water can get a little mundane, we have 10 mocktail, soda and juice recipes to tide you over through this heat. Plus, we think there are few things better than finding a new beloved beverage. Cheers!

1. Peach and Mexican Mint Marigold Shrub

Photography by Alison Narro

A drink coming out of the Prohibition-era, the shrub is a classic mocktail. Nothing tastes of Central Texas quite like some fresh peaches, and the addition of fresh mint to this recipe doesn't hurt either.

2. Agua de Horchata

Photography by Whitney Martin

Ice cold horchata is a fantastic (and delicious) escape from the heat, and since this recipe is straight from Mi Madre's, you know it's gonna be good. Just be sure to mix it up a day before, as the batch should chill overnight.

3. East Indies Faux-Jito

Photography by Alison Narro

Though this beverage doesn't contain rum, it is just as tasty as its predecessor. The secret is in the recipe's ginger syrup, which kicks the sparkling drink up a notch.

4. Traditional Root Beer

Photography by Jo Ann Santangelo

It's hard to find the taste of traditional root beer today, since companies no longer use its original ingredient, sassafras root. However, you can still create that flavor at home; simply look to this recipe from Kate Payne!

5. Agua de Jamaica

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

This recipe for an iced hibiscus drink is as simple as it is tasty. If you want to add a little something, consider including some of your own favorite bitters or syrups—We recommend something minty.

6. Watermelon Shrub

Photography by Alison Narro

Of course we have another shrub for you! This one features a mix of watermelon, basil, chili and lime, so prepare for a blending of fantastic flavors.

7. Blueberry Soda

Photography by Jo Ann Santangelo

Yes, you can in fact make your own soda at home; learn all about it from the Hip Girls' Guide to the Kitchen. Plus, if you end up not using all of your blueberry soda syrup, it can easily be made into a spreadable jelly.

8. Grapefruit-Ade

Photography by Jo Ann Santangelo

Most store-bought electrolyte drinks are chock full of sugar, often negating any health benefits they may initially provide. This Grapefruit-Ade contains no sugar, and is still oh-so easy to drink down.

9. Brûléed Pineapple

Photography by Alison Narro

Grilled pineapple juice takes a minute to make, but the process yields unforgettable results. Courtesy of Launderette, this recipe also features the unique addition of sage peppercorn syrup.

10. Jugo Verde

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

The oranges and pineapples add some sweetness to contrast the blended celery and nopal paddle in this healthy drink, making a tasty blend of fruits and greens. Here's to staying hydrated!

Compiled by Darby Kendall