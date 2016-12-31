Celebrations 2016

Edible Austin Celebrations will help you plan out your next few months of holiday parties and get you through the gift giving season. Then, bookmark it as a future resource for artisan gifts and event vendors all year long.
SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION
"A Taste of Austin" Box
Batch; $35batchusa.com
Yummy Trio-Tasty Treats
austiNuts; $24.99austiNuts.com
Large Onyx Bowl
Nature's Treasures; $80
Fredericksburg Peach Cider Set
Burg's Corner; $20
Peugeot Whiskey Cooling Tasting Set
Kiss the Cook; $39.99
3 Jar Gift Box
New Canaan Farms; $34newcanaanfarms.com
Suisin Inox Knife Set
Métier; $195metieraustin.com
Prime Rib YETI Holiday Pack
44 Farms; $29944steaks.com
Martine Honeysuckle Liqueur
Empresario Brandsmartinehoneysuckle.com
Salado Sample Gift Set; 100 ML 4 bottles
Salado Olive Oil Co; $30saladooliveoilco.com
Pint Pack
Lick Honest Ice Creams; $69.95ilikelick.com
Signature Truffle Collection
Delysia; $24delysia.com
Custom Artisan Gift Packages
My Texas Market; $35-100mytexasmarket.com
ChefATX Seasoning Set
ChefATX; $18.99chefatx.com
Eat Drink Local Series
Edible Austin; $200edibleaustin.com
Air Ribs Bar-B-Q Combo
The County Line BBQ; $189.99airribs.com
4 oz. Muth Crate
Walker Honey Farm; $32walkerhoneyfarm.com
Pentatonic Mezzo
Music of the Spheres; $125musicofsphere.com
Holly Jolly 8" Decorated Bundt Cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes; $29.50nothingbundtcakes.com
Texas on the Table
University of Texas Press; $45utexaspress.com
44 Farms Apron
44 Farms; $111.9544steaks.com
Music Guitars
austiNuts; $15.99-28.99austiNuts.com
Cornucopia Popcorn Tins
Cornucopia; $25-80cornucopiapopcorn.com
Bottled Craft Cocktails
On The Rocks Premium Cocktailsontherockscocktails.com
CATERING & VENUES
because a good party must always have good food...
bespoke foodWe enjoy working with you to create a menu that best reflects your special event. As a full service caterer, we take care of all the details...truly bespoke.
512-323-0272
bespokeaustin.com
Catering with a TwistWe believe your catering experience is a true production of design and high quality home-made food, bringing you Third Coast Fusion Cuisine.
512-248-8771
cateringwithatwist.com
Chez Zee American BistroAn Austin original for 25 years, serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Let us host your celebration. Private and semi-private dining rooms available. House-made desserts to go.
512-454-2666
chezzee.com
The County Line BBQLegendary BBQ since 1975! Enjoy great views from our original hill location or the patio and lawn at the lakeside location. Book your party, wedding or special event with us today!
512-346-3664
countyline.com
Fonda San MiguelAn Austin destination for 40 years. Private dining room for up to 80; reserve the entire restaurant for 150+ people. Custom event menus.
512-459-4121
fondasanmiguel.com
The ReverberyA nod to cool recording studios, the Reverbery is an equally-effortless business and event lounge — with a menu reflective of Austin’s music and culinary culture.
512-682-2718
thereverbery.com
Noble Sandwich CoLet Noble Sandwich Company cater your special event! From sandwiches and party platters to whole hog roasts. Call us today to begin planning.
512-382-6248
noblesandwiches.com
Royal Fig CateringRoyal Fig Catering is dedicated to using fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and artisans throughout Texas.
512-814-9743
royalfig.com
Vox TableLet us take care of your next event! From order pickups, to event planning and setup. We can even serve cocktails from our Airstream bar!
512-375-4869
voxtableaustin.com
PARTY MUSTS
everything you need for a great celebration...
Sweets and Treats
Blue Note BakeryCustom cake shop making desserts from scratch. Try our chocolate bourbon bites, cake bars & shot poppers. Call us for office parties, birthdays, weddings and any other special event. Gluten-free available.
512-797-7367
bluenotebakery.com
Michelle's PatisserieMichelle’s Patisserie, serving Austin for 13 years, offers an amazing selection of cake flavors and fabulous designs, along with excellent customer service and punctuality.
512-433-6860
michellespatisserie.com
Moojo
Treat your guests at your next party to mouthwatering gourmet ice cream sandwiches. Delivery or live on-site. Email for more details This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.512-473-8759
moojo.net
Raven's RegaleBoutique bakery specializing in decadent culinary experiences. Elegant custom treats for any occasion. Created with organic plant ingredients.
512-766-7897
ravensregale.com
DIY Party
Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer FoodsSpec’s is your one-stop shop for entertaining, with a huge selection of delicious party trays to pair with thousands of wines, hundreds of craft beers and hard-to-find spirits.
888-526-8787
specsonline.com
Full Service
Whim HospitalityEvent Services, Catering, Rentals, Tents and Florals. We bring people together!
512-858-WHIM
whimhospitality.com
Kiddos
Kids KitchenKitchen House is home to Kids Kitchen’s cooking classes offering a nutritiously-rich experience in an inviting and sophisticated space for cooking classes, dining and parties for adults too.
512-799-8301
txkidskitchen.com