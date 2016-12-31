Celebrations 2016

bespoke food We enjoy working with you to create a menu that best reflects your special event. As a full service caterer, we take care of all the details...truly bespoke.

512-323-0272

bespokeaustin.com



Catering with a Twist We believe your catering experience is a true production of design and high quality home-made food, bringing you Third Coast Fusion Cuisine.

512-248-8771

cateringwithatwist.com



Chez Zee American Bistro An Austin original for 25 years, serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Let us host your celebration. Private and semi-private dining rooms available. House-made desserts to go.

512-454-2666

chezzee.com



The County Line BBQ Legendary BBQ since 1975! Enjoy great views from our original hill location or the patio and lawn at the lakeside location. Book your party, wedding or special event with us today!

512-346-3664

countyline.com

Fonda San Miguel An Austin destination for 40 years. Private dining room for up to 80; reserve the entire restaurant for 150+ people. Custom event menus.

512-459-4121

fondasanmiguel.com



The Reverbery A nod to cool recording studios, the Reverbery is an equally-effortless business and event lounge — with a menu reflective of Austin’s music and culinary culture.

512-682-2718

thereverbery.com



Noble Sandwich Co Let Noble Sandwich Company cater your special event! From sandwiches and party platters to whole hog roasts. Call us today to begin planning.

512-382-6248

noblesandwiches.com



Royal Fig Catering Royal Fig Catering is dedicated to using fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and artisans throughout Texas.

512-814-9743

royalfig.com



Vox Table Let us take care of your next event! From order pickups, to event planning and setup. We can even serve cocktails from our Airstream bar!

512-375-4869

voxtableaustin.com

