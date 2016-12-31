Eat Drink Local — Dec 2016
Celebrations 2016

Edible Austin Celebrations will help you plan out your next few months of holiday parties and get you through the gift giving season. Then, bookmark it as a future resource for artisan gifts and event vendors all year long.

"A Taste of Austin" Box

Batch; $35

batchusa.com

Yummy Trio-Tasty Treats

austiNuts; $24.99

austiNuts.com

Large Onyx Bowl

Nature's Treasures; $80

crystalsbynature.com

Fredericksburg Peach Cider Set

Burg's Corner; $20

burgscorner.com

 

Peugeot Whiskey Cooling Tasting Set

Kiss the Cook; $39.99

kissthecookwimberley.com

3 Jar Gift Box

New Canaan Farms; $34

newcanaanfarms.com

Suisin Inox Knife Set

Métier; $195

metieraustin.com

Prime Rib YETI Holiday Pack

44 Farms; $299

44steaks.com

Martine Honeysuckle Liqueur

Empresario Brands

martinehoneysuckle.com

Salado Sample Gift Set; 100 ML 4 bottles

Salado Olive Oil Co; $30

saladooliveoilco.com

Pint Pack

Lick Honest Ice Creams; $69.95

ilikelick.com

Signature Truffle Collection

Delysia; $24

delysia.com

 

Custom Artisan Gift Packages

My Texas Market; $35-100

mytexasmarket.com

ChefATX Seasoning Set

ChefATX; $18.99

chefatx.com

Eat Drink Local Series

Edible Austin; $200

edibleaustin.com

Air Ribs Bar-B-Q Combo

The County Line BBQ; $189.99

airribs.com

4 oz. Muth Crate

Walker Honey Farm; $32

walkerhoneyfarm.com

Pentatonic Mezzo

Music of the Spheres; $125

musicofsphere.com

 

Holly Jolly 8" Decorated Bundt Cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes; $29.50

nothingbundtcakes.com

Texas on the Table

University of Texas Press; $45

utexaspress.com

44 Farms Apron

44 Farms; $111.95

44steaks.com

Music Guitars

austiNuts; $15.99-28.99

austiNuts.com

Cornucopia Popcorn Tins

Cornucopia; $25-80

cornucopiapopcorn.com

Bottled Craft Cocktails

On The Rocks Premium Cocktails

ontherockscocktails.com

CATERING & VENUES

because a good party must always have good food...

 

bespoke food

We enjoy working with you to create a menu that best reflects your special event. As a full service caterer, we take care of all the details...truly bespoke.
512-323-0272
bespokeaustin.com

Catering with a Twist

We believe your catering experience is a true production of design and high quality home-made food, bringing you Third Coast Fusion Cuisine.
512-248-8771
cateringwithatwist.com

Chez Zee American Bistro

An Austin original for 25 years, serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Let us host your celebration. Private and semi-private dining rooms available. House-made desserts to go.
512-454-2666
chezzee.com

The County Line BBQ

Legendary BBQ since 1975! Enjoy great views from our original hill location or the patio and lawn at the lakeside location. Book your party, wedding or special event with us today!
512-346-3664
countyline.com

Fonda San Miguel

An Austin destination for 40 years. Private dining room for up to 80; reserve the entire restaurant for 150+ people. Custom event menus. 
512-459-4121
fondasanmiguel.com

 

 

 

The Reverbery

A nod to cool recording studios, the Reverbery is an equally-effortless business and event lounge — with a menu reflective of Austin’s music and culinary culture.
512-682-2718
thereverbery.com

Noble Sandwich Co

Let Noble Sandwich Company cater your special event! From sandwiches and party platters to whole hog roasts. Call us today to begin planning.
512-382-6248
noblesandwiches.com

Royal Fig Catering

Royal Fig Catering is dedicated to using fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and artisans throughout Texas.
512-814-9743
royalfig.com

Vox Table

Let us take care of your next event! From order pickups, to event planning and setup. We can even serve cocktails from our Airstream bar!
512-375-4869
voxtableaustin.com

 

 

 

PARTY MUSTS

everything you need for a great celebration...

 

Sweets and Treats

 

Blue Note Bakery

Custom cake shop making desserts from scratch. Try our chocolate bourbon bites, cake bars & shot poppers. Call us for office parties, birthdays, weddings and any other special event. Gluten-free available.
512-797-7367
bluenotebakery.com

Michelle's Patisserie

Michelle’s Patisserie, serving Austin for 13 years, offers an amazing selection of cake flavors and fabulous designs, along with excellent customer service and punctuality.
512-433-6860
michellespatisserie.com

Moojo

Treat your guests at your next party to mouthwatering gourmet ice cream sandwiches. Delivery or live on-site. Email for more details This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

512-473-8759
moojo.net

Raven's Regale

Boutique bakery specializing in decadent culinary experiences. Elegant custom treats for any occasion. Created with organic plant ingredients.
512-766-7897
ravensregale.com

 

 

DIY Party

Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

Spec’s is your one-stop shop for entertaining, with a huge selection of delicious party trays to pair with thousands of wines, hundreds of craft beers and hard-to-find spirits.
888-526-8787
specsonline.com

Full Service

Whim Hospitality

Event Services, Catering, Rentals, Tents and Florals. We bring people together!
512-858-WHIM
whimhospitality.com

Kiddos

Kids Kitchen

Kitchen House is home to Kids Kitchen’s cooking classes offering a nutritiously-rich experience in an inviting and sophisticated space for cooking classes, dining and parties for adults too.
512-799-8301
txkidskitchen.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 