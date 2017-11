Edible Austin Celebrations will help you plan out your next few months of holiday parties and get you through the gift giving season, with tons of ideas for presents and party tips. Then, bookmark it as a future resource for artisan gifts and event vendors all year long.

GIFT IDEAS for the festive one.

1. Cast Honeycomb Earrings

Bee Amour; $98 beeamour.com

2. Rosemary + Lemon 8 oz Candle

Slow North; $29 slownorth.com

3. Barrel-Aged Bourbon & Rye Mapel Syrup

Weston Table; $72 westontable.com

4. Holiday Hot Chocolate Ornament

Serena Lissy; $20 serenalissy.com

5. Set of 2 Moscow Mule Mugs

Sertodo Copper; $70 sertodo.com

PARTY TIPS

batched cocktails



Enjoy hosting instead of being behind the bar all night.

Create two signature cocktails, one with Seersucker Gin and the other with a whiskey. Dress up the bar with some fresh garnishes and cool glassware. Try a Southside and Old Fashioned or Greyhound and Gold Rush.

GIFT IDEAS for the outdoor aficionado.

1. Holiday Preserves Gift Pack

Fischer & Wieser; $22.95 jelly.com

2. Labradorite Coaster Set

Nature's Treasures; $65 crystalsbynature.com

3. "1" Texas Single Malt Whiskey

Balcones Distilling balconesdistilling.com

4. Venison Sea Salt & Pepper Bites

Epic Provisions; $6.99/bag or $49.99/box of 8 bags epicbar.com

5. Air Ribs Bar-B-Q Combo

The Country Line BBQ; $189.99 airribs.com

Greater Goods Coffee

Coffee beans brought directly to your door is an awesome gift for any fan of the brew—The delivery of delicious coffee that also benefits several Austin charities is even better. Greater Goods Roasting Company is a specialty coffee company that introduces a new dimension of specialty to the industry by hand selecting a wide range of coffees for an even wider range of coffee lovers resulting in an inclusive and expansive origin experience.

“We pride ourselves on roasting and delivering coffee that not only tastes great but also does good in our own backyard,” says Trey Cobb, co-founder and roster. With their subscription service, you can gift a loved one with the delivery of roasts every couple weeks, and benefit a variety of charities including Austin Pets Alive! and the Central Texas Food Bank.

If you need a gift for the caffeine-lovers in your life, or you’re simply looking to treat yourself this holiday season, register for Greater Good’s subscription at their website, greatergoodroasting.com, and prepare for some fantastic cups of the good stuff.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Greater Goods upcoming flagship location at 2501 E. 5th St.

Coffee Subscription; Starting at $13.50

greatergoodsroasting.com

GIFT IDEAS for the one who has it all.

1. Amorada Tequila

amoradatequila.com

2. An Evening with Michael Pollan: One Writer's Trip

The Long Center; $32-62 thelongcenter.org

3. Holiday Sampler

Laura's Cheesecake; $35.95 laurascheesecake.com

4. Alicante Paella Pans

Sertodo Copper; $210-370 sertodo.com

5. Sunset Champagne 45 min Flight for Two

Austin Biplane; $599 austinbiplane.com

6. Custom Artisan Gift Packages

My Texas Market; $35-195 mytexasmarket.com



HOLIDAY TIP

shopping destination



Fill your holiday season with handmade gifts, fine art and live music at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar.



December 14-24, 11am-10pm daily at Palmer Events Center.

GIFT IDEAS find these and more at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar.

1. Poppy Pitcher

Bluehaven Porcelain; $258 bluehavenporcelain.com

2. Seasonally Festive Chocolates

Crave Artisan Chocolate; $10-20 craveartisanchocolate.com

3. Lump of Coal Soap

Latika Body Essentials; $8.50 latikasoap.com

Dragonfly Dog Bowl

Give your dog the gift of good food this holiday season, with the help of freshly made meals and treats from local canine chef service Dragonfly Dog Bowl. According to the canine chef herself, owner Allison Teegardin, her freshly made treats are deliciously healthy for our four-legged friends. “The best gift we can give our dogs is nutritious and delicious meals, and that’s why I love preparing them,” she explains. “We all know how much dogs love their food, so why not give them a special meal, and a treat or two, to celebrate the holidays with them.”

If Fido falls in love with Dragonfly Dog Bowl after his first taste, Teegardin regularly sells fresh cooked food individually crafted for each dog along with a variety of other tasty treats. “When dogs eat good food, most of the time they have a healthier appearance and more energy. Plus, it just tastes better to them!”

Whether your pup enjoys Dragonfly Dog Bowl’s cooking on the regular, or as a one time treat, Teegardin is sure they’ll be appreciative of the fresh cooking—“Food is such a gift; it’s a universal sign of love.” Place your order for delivery or pickup with Dragonfly Dog Bowl today, just in time for holiday meals with the whole family, Fido included!

Premium Dog Cookies and Food; $ varies by size

512-788-1556 dragonflydogbowl.com

PARTY TIPS

let us do the work



Enjoy hosting instead of being behind the bar all night.



1. Fill out our online form at

2. We’ll send you a custom seasonal menu.

3. We’ll create custom cocktail, wine and beer pairings.

4. Our event managers will take care of everything else. No detail is too small!

GIFTS IDEAS for the locavore.

1. Pint Pack

Lick Honest Ice Creams; $69.95 ilikelick.com

2. Blown Glass Platters

Wimberley Glassworks; $349-749 wgw.com

3. Chef's Knife Necklace

Vinca USA; $29.95 vincausa.com

4. Prime Rib YETI Holiday Pack

44 Farms; $300 44steaks.com

5. Screech Owl Nest Box

OwlReach; $69.99 owlreach.com

44 Farms

Whether you’re sharing holiday treats with friends, coworkers or family, 44 Farms’ new Texas Gift Box is sure to please any fan of the Lone Star State. Founded in 1909, 44 Farms is known for their Black Angus cattle and high-quality steak, which can be found at many local restaurants and butcher shops.

“There’s a distinct Texan spirit people like to live by, and we wanted to bring that together in one great package to share with family and friends to spread a little Texas cheer,” says Bob McClaren, CEO of 44 Farms.

The gift box features treats gathered from around the state for the new 44 Farms line, including Texas-roasted Black Bull Blend Coffee, multi-floral Wildflower Honey sourced from Central Texas, Honey Toasted Pecans grown in Sabine, 44 Farms classic Salt & Pepper Blend and their delicious beef jerky, which is made from the same cuts as their steaks from cattle that are raised with no growth hormones or antibiotics. “High-quality cattle yield high-quality beef, and we are honored that 44 Farms Angus beef has become a holiday tradition for so many families,” says McClaren. “With this box, we hope to help create holiday memories by offering our favorite sweet and savory items.”

Place your order at 44steaks.com by December 1 to share a taste of Texas with your loved ones this holiday season.

Texas Gift Box; $60-70

44steaks.com

PARTY TIPS

add some sparkle



Start your party or dinner off with a little revelry.



1 oz. Martine Honeysuckle Liqueur

4 oz. Sparkling Wine

lemon twist



Serve well chilled.

GIFT IDEAS for the true Texan.

1. Calendula Salve

Springdale Handmade; $12 springdalehandmade.com

2. Farm Paintings—Print on Canvas

Carol Ann Sayle of Boggy Creek Farm; Prices Vary boggycreekfarm.com

3. Holiday Gift Baskets

Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods; Prices Vary specsonline.com

4. Texas Heart Tank

Deep in the Heart Goods; $25 deepintheheartgoods.com

5. Cornucopia Popcorn Tins

Cornucopia; $25-80 cornucopiapopcorn.com

6. Market Bag

Edible Austin; $13 Check out our shopify!