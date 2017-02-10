5 Handy Stories for Spring Gardening

Although the spring season technically starts in late March, we Central Texans know that warm weather can arrive much earlier. Get a head start on your post-winter garden with helpful tips found in the five season-centric articles below.

1. Romancing the Tomato

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Spring is tomato season, so prepare for dishes full of this fabulous fruit. The time for tomato transplants is quickly approaching, and this article teaches you what varieties to buy, when to plant them and how to care for your young tomato plants.

2. Ask the Permie Pro

Photograph courtesy of Travaasa Austin

Need to know the basic crops that are best for spring gardening? The Permie Pro has you covered! He breaks down the best times to starting planting month by month.

3. Heritage Grains

This season, learn to grow reliable seeds of the past with help from our article on grains. Heritage varieties such as amaranth, wheat and barley often do well in Central Texas; these classic plants are also exceptionally flavorful and nutritious.

4. A Growing Legacy

Photography by Lucinda Hutson

The best season to plant culinary herb gardens is in the spring, so now is the time to prepare! Lucinda explains how to best group herbs together for prime planting, and gives possible 'themes' for your herb garden.

5. Perilous Journey

Photography by Shannon Kintner

As monarchs leave Mexico and head for Canada this spring, they'll stop by Texas looking for nourishment. Milkweed is the only plant on which monarchs will lay their eggs, so consider planting some native milkweed in your garden this year. Read all about the butterfly's journey, and how you can help, in the article above!