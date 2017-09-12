5 Tips for Planning Your Fall Garden

Though it's still ferociously hot outside, autumn will quickly be upon us, and we want to be ready for the cool weather harvests! Prepping for fall gardens begins now, and we have five articles to help you figure out what should be planted, and when it should go in the ground. Whether you're looking to garden in a raised bed, or just keep a couple plants in some pots, your seeds and seedlings can now be picked out and planned for with plenty of time before winter arrives.

1. Ask the Permie Pro: Putting your garden to bed for the summer

.

Before September starts, one of the best things you can do for your garden is pull up any dead plants, water the soil and mulch. This is also a great time to compost, as the mixture processes better in warmer weather—At least the heat has some benefits!

2. Plant Me Now for Winter!

.

In order to have fully grown squash before freezing temperatures arrive, fertilize your garden and plant those seeds as soon as possible. Look to the above article for an interesting illustration on pumpkins as well.

3. How to Build a Garden Box

.

If you want to harvest some fall produce, but you don't have anywhere to plant yet, a garden box is an easy, inexpensive way to grow lots of plants in a small space. Plus, they're so simple to make that you can have a garden ready for planting in a couple of days.

4. Ask the Permie Pro: Autumn gardening in Austin

.

To grow the best possible tomatoes this autumn, stick to starter plants, as there's not enough time to grow them from seeds. Be prepared to invest in some cover for your plants when the nights get cold also; learn why in the above story by the Permie Pro.

5. Planting Your Fall Farmacy

.

Fall is a fantastic time for growing herbs, including parsley, dill and fennel. Some herbs grow best from the seed, while others have more success as transplants—Find out the specifics in herbalist Ellen Zimmermann's article.

Compiled by Darby Kendall • Photography by Carole Topalian