Start a Holiday Tradition w/ Historic, Delicious Bayonne Ham from France

Produced in a time-consuming, 7-step process, Bayonne Ham is a literal labor of love.

Produced in a time-consuming, 7-step process, Bayonne Ham is a literal labor of love. The level of care and consistency over the past millennium earned Bayonne Ham a PGI certification in 1998. An acronym for “Protected Geographical Indication,” the PGI is a sign of quality and origin established by the European Union in 1992, communicating to consumers that any certified product has a history and tradition in their area.And with over 1,000 years of history and the favorite of French kings, French Bayonne Ham has plenty of history and tradition.

“Bayonne Ham is a local product that draws on 1,000 years of know-how, history and pleasure,” says Stéphanie Couralet, communication officer for the Bayonne Ham Consortium in France. “As it was done a thousand years ago, Bayonne Ham is produced according to ancestral methods:

