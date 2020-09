Edible Austin sat down with Camila Alves McConaughey to discuss her “Sugar Talk” series and her Women of Today initiative. Throughout the month of September, Camila challenged participants to reduce their intake of added sugar. The series features discussions about the science behind cutting back on added sugar, personal reflections, tips to fight cravings, recipes and more! Visit womenoftoday.com for more information. Click here to hear what she had to say!