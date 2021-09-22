Restaurant Weeks is Back

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS

RETURNS OCTOBER 2021

TURN YOUR TABLE FOR TWO INTO DINNER FOR FIFTY

Hunger is a serious issue here in Central Texas, where 1 in 7 of our neighbors can’t be sure where their next meal will come from. That’s why the Central Texas Food Bank is always looking for fun, creative ways to engage the community in helping us help those in need.





Mark your calendar for Austin Restaurant Weeks (ARW), the annual fundraiser for the Food Bank, presented by Tito’s® Handmade Vodka and Delta Air Lines. Austin Restaurant Weeks is a dining extravaganza featuring specially priced lunches, dinners and beverages at restaurants throughout the greater Austin area.

So make a note: this year’s Austin Restaurant Weeks will run fromOctober 1 - October 10, 2021.

Here’s how it works.Participating restaurants will be offering prix fixe lunches, dinners, and drinks with a portion of the cost of each meal earmarked for the Central Texas Food Bank. At the end of the campaign, those restaurants will make a donation directly to the Food Bank, based on the number of lunches, dinners, and/or beverages they sell during the event.

One hundred percent of the contribution from each meal or drink goes directly to fighting hunger in Central Texas.All you have to do is enjoy.

For more restaurant and reservation information, go to austinrestaurantweeks.org.