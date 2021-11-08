Texas Fine Wine Dinner
Make This Holiday Local With Our Holiday Gift Guide

GG7

WILLIAM CHRIS VINEYARDS

Perfect for your holiday entertaining!

Kindred (Non-Vintage) 2020 Roussanne, La Pradera Vineyards, 2018 Hunter, 2018 Mourvèdre, Texas High Plains, 2019 Sangiovese, Alta Lome Vineyards

williamchriswines.com

 

GG10

TWIN LIQUORS TRADICIONAL FROZEN PALOMA COCKTAIL COMBO PACK

Includes: Cuervo Tradicional Reposado Tequila 750ml

& Agavero Orange Liqueur 750ml

Blend 4oz tequila, 2oz orange liqueur, 6oz fresh

Ruby Red grapefruit juice, and 2 oz simple syrup in a

blender with 2 cups ice. Serve in festive glass. Makes

2 drinks.

$34.99

twinliquors.com

GG1

CORNUCOPIA POPCORN TINS

Popped locally in Austin, TX

$25-$80

cornucopiapopcorn.com

 

GG3B

FISCHER & WIESER CASE'S CASE

This selection, handpicked by Case D. Fischer, includes some best-sellers and customer favorites including Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce®, Mango Ginger Habanero Sauce, Pineapple Bourbon Sauce & more

Value: $79.95, Sale Price: $63.95

store.jelly.com

 

GG4

TINYS FROZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

Tinys Milk & Cookies

$28 Per Package

(1 dozen) + Shipping Fees

tinyboxwoods.com

 

GG5

DESERT DOOR TEXAS SOTOL

Desert Door Texas Sotol is hand-crafted in Driftwood, Texas. ‘Sotol’ is both the name of the spirit and the desert plant wild-harvested to make it from.

desertdoor.com

 

GG11

ENCOURAGE SELF-CARE THIS YEAR WITH ROAM HOMEGROWN!

Spa gifts, handmade in Austin using all-natural ingredients.

Gift sets start at $37 including shipping and a personalized greeting card.

For discount, use code: TAKE 15 for 15% off

RoamHomegrown.com

  

GG8

REMINGTON FAMILY DISTILLERS PREMIUM LIQUORS

Handcrafted in Austin

rfdistillers.com

  

GG6

TONI'S TOFFEE HOLIDAY SELECTION

Toni's delicious toffee handmade in Austin makes the perfect holiday gift.

Prices start at $12.50

tonistoffee.com

 

GG9

ASSORTED NATURAL STONE TEALIGHT HOLDERS

Nature's Treasures

$15 - $95

naturestreasuresatx.com

GG2

GRILLER PACKAGE

Windy Bar Beef

100% locally raised and fed in the Texas Hill Country.

Starts at $130

Gift cards available.

windybarbeef.com

 

 