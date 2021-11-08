Make This Holiday Local With Our Holiday Gift Guide

WILLIAM CHRIS VINEYARDS
Perfect for your holiday entertaining!
Kindred (Non-Vintage) 2020 Roussanne, La Pradera Vineyards, 2018 Hunter, 2018 Mourvèdre, Texas High Plains, 2019 Sangiovese, Alta Lome Vineyards
TWIN LIQUORS TRADICIONAL FROZEN PALOMA COCKTAIL COMBO PACK
Includes: Cuervo Tradicional Reposado Tequila 750ml
& Agavero Orange Liqueur 750ml
Blend 4oz tequila, 2oz orange liqueur, 6oz fresh
Ruby Red grapefruit juice, and 2 oz simple syrup in a
blender with 2 cups ice. Serve in festive glass. Makes
2 drinks.
$34.99
CORNUCOPIA POPCORN TINS
Popped locally in Austin, TX
$25-$80
FISCHER & WIESER CASE'S CASE
This selection, handpicked by Case D. Fischer, includes some best-sellers and customer favorites including Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce®, Mango Ginger Habanero Sauce, Pineapple Bourbon Sauce & more
Value: $79.95, Sale Price: $63.95
TINYS FROZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH
Tinys Milk & Cookies
$28 Per Package
(1 dozen) + Shipping Fees
DESERT DOOR TEXAS SOTOL
Desert Door Texas Sotol is hand-crafted in Driftwood, Texas. ‘Sotol’ is both the name of the spirit and the desert plant wild-harvested to make it from.
ENCOURAGE SELF-CARE THIS YEAR WITH ROAM HOMEGROWN!
Spa gifts, handmade in Austin using all-natural ingredients.
Gift sets start at $37 including shipping and a personalized greeting card.
For discount, use code: TAKE 15 for 15% off
REMINGTON FAMILY DISTILLERS PREMIUM LIQUORS
Handcrafted in Austin
TONI'S TOFFEE HOLIDAY SELECTION
Toni's delicious toffee handmade in Austin makes the perfect holiday gift.
Prices start at $12.50
ASSORTED NATURAL STONE TEALIGHT HOLDERS
Nature's Treasures
$15 - $95
GRILLER PACKAGE
Windy Bar Beef
100% locally raised and fed in the Texas Hill Country.
Starts at $130
Gift cards available.
windybarbeef.com