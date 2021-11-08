Make This Holiday Local With Our Holiday Gift Guide

WILLIAM CHRIS VINEYARDS

Perfect for your holiday entertaining!

Kindred (Non-Vintage) 2020 Roussanne, La Pradera Vineyards, 2018 Hunter, 2018 Mourvèdre, Texas High Plains, 2019 Sangiovese, Alta Lome Vineyards

williamchriswines.com

TWIN LIQUORS TRADICIONAL FROZEN PALOMA COCKTAIL COMBO PACK

Includes: Cuervo Tradicional Reposado Tequila 750ml

& Agavero Orange Liqueur 750ml

Blend 4oz tequila, 2oz orange liqueur, 6oz fresh

Ruby Red grapefruit juice, and 2 oz simple syrup in a

blender with 2 cups ice. Serve in festive glass. Makes

2 drinks.

$34.99

twinliquors.com

CORNUCOPIA POPCORN TINS

Popped locally in Austin, TX

$25-$80

cornucopiapopcorn.com

FISCHER & WIESER CASE'S CASE

This selection, handpicked by Case D. Fischer, includes some best-sellers and customer favorites including Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce®, Mango Ginger Habanero Sauce, Pineapple Bourbon Sauce & more

Value: $79.95, Sale Price: $63.95

store.jelly.com

TINYS FROZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

Tinys Milk & Cookies

$28 Per Package

(1 dozen) + Shipping Fees

tinyboxwoods.com

DESERT DOOR TEXAS SOTOL

Desert Door Texas Sotol is hand-crafted in Driftwood, Texas. ‘Sotol’ is both the name of the spirit and the desert plant wild-harvested to make it from.

desertdoor.com

ENCOURAGE SELF-CARE THIS YEAR WITH ROAM HOMEGROWN!

Spa gifts, handmade in Austin using all-natural ingredients.



Gift sets start at $37 including shipping and a personalized greeting card.

For discount, use code: TAKE 15 for 15% off

RoamHomegrown.com

REMINGTON FAMILY DISTILLERS PREMIUM LIQUORS

Handcrafted in Austin

rfdistillers.com

TONI'S TOFFEE HOLIDAY SELECTION

Toni's delicious toffee handmade in Austin makes the perfect holiday gift.

Prices start at $12.50

tonistoffee.com

ASSORTED NATURAL STONE TEALIGHT HOLDERS

Nature's Treasures

$15 - $95

naturestreasuresatx.com

GRILLER PACKAGE



Windy Bar Beef

100% locally raised and fed in the Texas Hill Country.

Starts at $130

Gift cards available.

windybarbeef.com