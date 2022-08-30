Austin Restaurant Weeks Is Back September 1 - 11

Hunger is a serious issue here in Central Texas, where 1 in 7 of our neighbors can’t be sure where their next meal will come from.

You can help by dining out at participating restaurants during Austin Restaurant Weeks, a two-week-long dining extravaganza featuring specially priced lunches, dinners and cocktails at restaurants throughout the greater Austin area. A portion of the price of each meal goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank, which can turn each dollar into four meals for our neighbors in need.

CLICK TO SEE THE RESTAURANTS that are participating in Austin Restaurant Weeks from September 1 - 11, 2022! Thanks for helping feed hungry people in Austin!

