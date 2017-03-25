6 Features on Austin's Urban Farms

Looking to learn more about local food? Austinites will soon have the chance to tour four of the city's farms at the East Austin Urban Farm Tour on April 9. In anticipation of the event, we thought it couldn't hurt to read up on these hardworking farms, and then some!

1. Boggy Creek Farm

Photography by Pauline Stevens

An Austin farm with historic roots, Boggy Creek Farm is known for its beautiful farmhouse, and even more eye-pleasing produce. Our feature on the farm covers the history of the land, as well as owner Carol Ann Sayle's approach to food. Some of Boggy Creek's most popular crops are their tomatoes, which you can read more about in this article written by Sayle herself.

2. Springdale Handmade

Photography by Andy Sams

Recently, Springdale Farm branched out beyond their fabulous farm stand, and into handmade skincare. We covered their new venture in our Cooks 2016 issue, so you can read up on how the soaps, scrubs and salves are made. The urban farm is also known for Chef Sonya Coté's onsite trailer eatery Eden East, which sources from the nearby fields. Our seperate feature on the restaurant can be found here.

3. House to House

Photograph courtesy of Farmhouse Delivery

Local farm Rain Lily hosts a variety of organic veggies, egg-laying chickens and dairy-making goats. Co-owner Stephanie Scherzer also founded Farmhouse Delivery, a staple in serving local foods to the Austin area. Check out the story above to see how Farmhouse first got its start!

4. Raising the HausBar

Photography by Jody Horton

Owners Dorsey Barger and Susan Hausmann have hundreds of free range chickens to look after at HausBar Farms, and they love the work. This feature tells of the groundwork the owners had to cover before the farm was up and running - compare their initial plans to now, and see how far they've come! If you're interested in how life works in a busy barnyard, check out our other feature on the farm.

5. When You Wish Upon a Farm

Photography by Skip Connett

Pigs, and adorable piglets, abound at local staple Green Gate farms. Erin Flynn and Skip Connett created the farm to fill a food desert in far east Austin, and their combined years of farming knowledge have led to a successful farm stand that supplies food to nearby neighborhoods. Read about raising adorable animals, and the farm's community-based education efforts in the story above.

6. Deeper Roots

Photograph courtesy of Urban Roots

Urban Roots is one of Austin's most unique urban farms; they use their land to both grow food and tranform the lives of young people. This story covers a new program on the farm, the Food & Leadership Fellowship, which pairs up college-age mentors with younger students in the area. We at Edible Austin love food education and fresh produce, so this program sounds like the perfect pair.

Compiled by Darby Kendall